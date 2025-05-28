Leading with heart

Part of a special feature celebrating and recognizing the Class of 2025 at Memorial University.

By Kip Bonnell

Abby Evans is graduating with a bachelor of nursing in science degree this week.

Abby Evans has spent the past four years defining what it means to be both a dedicated nursing student and an accomplished athlete.

A soon-to-be graduate of Memorial University’s Bachelor of Science in Nursing (Collaborative) Program, she has balanced the demands of clinical placements and coursework with a standout varsity soccer career, earning accolades both on the field and in the classroom.

Drive and leadership

A native of St. John’s, Ms. Evans made an early mark on the Newfoundland and Labrador soccer scene.

As captain of the Holy Cross Crusaders, she led the team to an unprecedented back-to-back win of the national Jubilee Trophy in 2022 and 2023, the first such victory for a team from the province. In 2024, she once again helped her team reach the national semifinals, solidifying her reputation as one of the province’s top amateur players.

At Memorial, she brought the same drive and leadership to the Sea-Hawks women’s soccer team.

“Sometimes we underestimate the power of a simple act of kindness.” — Abby Evans

In her final season, Ms. Evans helped clinch a playoff berth with a decisive 3-0 victory in her last home game and was honoured with a special plaque recognizing her four-year contribution to the team.

Her performance as a student-athlete also earned her Academic All-Canadian honours, a distinction awarded to varsity athletes who maintain an average of 80 per cent or higher.

But Ms. Evans’s story doesn’t stop at playing the game: she’s helping shape its future and finds fulfillment in helping young players develop their skills and their own love for soccer.

This August, she’ll be standing on the sidelines at the Canada Games, not as a player, but as an assistant coach for Newfoundland and Labrador’s female soccer team alongside head coach Phil Molloy.

“We’ve been busy preparing for the competition and are looking forward to playing at home in front of family, friends, and the soccer community. I’ve been coaching since I was 16 at the provincial level. I’ve found a passion for it just like playing.”

Off the field, she distinguished herself through her commitment to nursing. She sees her chosen career as a calling.

“Sometimes we underestimate the power of a simple act of kindness,” she said. “I chose to pursue nursing because I have a strong desire to care for others and make a meaningful difference in their lives, especially during their most vulnerable moments. Sometimes we underestimate the power of a simple act of kindness, such as a kind word or a smile.”

As she prepares to graduate, she says she will always remember that little things can go a long way.

“I want to make a positive impact by providing compassionate care and am committed to lifelong learning to ensure I can always deliver safe and competent care.”

Advice for aspiring nurses

Ms. Evans credits her ability to manage the demands of school and sport to the strong support systems around her, from family and teammates to the Faculty of Nursing itself.

“I learned how important it is to ask for help,” she said, adding that she developed critical organizational and time management skills that will serve her well in her nursing career.

Her advice to aspiring nurses is simple but profound: “Don’t forget to do things that bring you joy. For me, that’s soccer. If you don’t take care of yourself, it will be nearly impossible to care for and give your best to others.”

As Ms. Evans prepares to cross the St. John’s Arts and Culture stage on Thursday, May 29, to collect her degree and begin her nursing career, she leaves behind a legacy of excellence, teamwork and resilience: a role model not only for nursing