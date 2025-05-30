‘Meaningful change’

Part of a special feature celebrating and recognizing the Class of 2025 at Memorial University.

By Kip Bonnell

Joanne Smith-Young collected her PhD on Thursday, May 29.

When Joanne Smith-Young moved to Newfoundland and Labrador in 1996 to care for her ailing mother, she could not have imagined how profoundly the decision would shape her life — or the lives of countless others.

Today, the new spring graduate stands at the forefront of nursing research as research co-ordinator for Memorial University’s Nursing Research Unit, championing change both locally and globally.

A journey rooted in care

Founded in 1999, the Nursing Research Unit has become a cornerstone for nursing innovation at Memorial.

It connects researchers with critical tools, funding and collaboration opportunities to address real-world health-care challenges.

At the heart of this important work is Ms. Smith-Young, whose personal and professional journey is a story of compassion, resilience and transformation.

Her path to nursing wasn’t linear.

Originally from Quebec, she spent more than a decade as an early childhood educator in Brossard.

“Caring is indeed the hallmark of the nursing programs.” — Joanne Smith-Young

Yet her ties to Newfoundland and Labrador run deep: she spent summers in St. Bride’s, Placentia Bay, and Heart’s Content, Trinity Bay, and always felt connected to the province through its people.

Her life changed course when her mother developed Alzheimer’s disease.

“That’s when I developed a real interest in nursing,” she said.

While caring for her mother, she enrolled in the Centre for Nursing Studies’ Licensed Practical Nurse Program, graduating in 1997 with the program’s Leadership Award.

Determined to go further, she completed a bachelor of nursing degree in 2001 and a master of nursing degree in 2009.

Along the way, she balanced studies, family life and her growing professional responsibilities.

Reflecting on her education at Memorial, she said: “I was pleasantly surprised by the unique and individualized interest that faculty demonstrated toward students. Caring is indeed the hallmark of the nursing programs.”

After 21 years with Memorial’s Faculty of Nursing, Ms. Smith-Young crossed the St. John’s Arts and Culture stage on Thursday, May 29, to receive her PhD in clinical epidemiology.

“Relief is probably a good word to use,” she said with a smile about the process. “It’s a sense of accomplishment.”

Local and global impact

From rural Newfoundland and Labrador to international seminars, Ms. Smith-Young’s impact is far-reaching.

She has designed health workshops for seniors and teens in rural communities and once founded a summer camp in Quebec for gifted children, blending science, art and drama into engaging learning experiences.

Her research travels include a standout experience in California with the late Barney Glaser, the co-founder of the grounded theory methodology.

“Some people looked at him like a pop star,” she laughed, recalling the seminar’s excitement.

Ms. Smith-Young’s journey has been distinguished by numerous accolades, including the Faculty Award for Sound Theoretical Competency and Distinction in Clinical Performance, the Ina (Bonnell) Winsor Memorial Scholarship, a Canadian Institutes for Health Research Fellowship and the Association for Registered Nursing N.L. Award for Excellence – Master of Nursing (Thesis).

Advancing autism care

Among her most impactful work is a recent study co-authored with Dr. April Pike, dean of the Faculty of Nursing; Dr. Roger Chafe in the Faculty of Medicine; and Michelle Swab in the Health Sciences Library.

Focused on autism spectrum disorder, the research synthesizes 36 high-quality reports and amplifies the voices of 661 participants — parents, caregivers and individuals living with autism.

The findings are striking: long diagnostic wait times, inconsistent assessments and overwhelming financial pressures leave families isolated and struggling.

Globally, 1 in 100 children is affected by autism spectrum disorder, yet diagnoses often come too late.

In the U.S., the lifetime cost of care is estimated at $3.6 million per individual.

Published in JBI Evidence Synthesis, the study offers real solutions: streamlined referrals, autism spectrum disorder-specific provider training and better family support.

Earlier this month, Ms. Smith-Young was named director of the Memorial University Nursing Collaboration for Evidence-Based Health Care: A JBI Affiliated Group, a prestigious international recognition.

Looking ahead

Now proudly “Dr. Smith-Young,” her focus remains firmly on the future: mentoring students, improving access to autism care and contributing to the evolution of health-care policy.

“For me, it’s about making meaningful change, whether in research, education or health-care systems,” she said.