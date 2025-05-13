Milestone achievement

Part of a special feature celebrating and recognizing the Class of 2025 at Memorial University.

By Pamela Gill

Sashini Pathirana is the first Memorial University student to successfully defend a thesis in Grenfell Campus’s Boreal Ecosystems and Agricultural Sciences PhD Program.

She will receive her doctoral degree on Thursday, May 15, during Grenfell’s convocation ceremonies at the Corner Brook Arts and Culture Centre.

The spring graduate’s thesis focused on Dr. Pathirana’s innovative method of advancing precision agriculture through an integrated geophysical approach, significantly contributing to the hydro-geophysics field.

“The Boreal Ecosystems and Agricultural Sciences Program at Grenfell Campus provided an enriching environment, allowing me to grow as a researcher, collaborate with experts in my field, access state-of-the-art resources and present my findings at international conferences,” said Ms. Pathirana, who is from Kurunegala, Sri Lanka. “This journey not only strengthened my expertise in hydro-geophysics but also allowed me to grow personally and professionally, surrounded by a vibrant and supportive community. I’m grateful for the opportunities it brought.”

She says her research focused on using geophysical tools such as ground penetrating radar and electromagnetic induction to better understand how agricultural practices affect soil properties, variables and structure to advance precision agriculture.

Her findings will hopefully benefit farmers, scientists and the environment.

“Sashini exemplifies the best of what Grenfell Campus stands for: rigour, innovation and dedication to addressing global challenges.” — Dr. Lakshman Galagedara

While on the journey towards her doctoral degree, Ms. Pathirana published four peer-reviewed articles in high-impact journals: three in Q1 rankings (top 25 per cent of journals) and one in Q2 rankings (25-50 per cent), which included one conference paper and 12 conference abstracts, including international conferences.

She also received six awards showcasing her dedication to compelling and innovative research.

Dr. Lakshman Galagedara, Ms. Pathirana’s supervisor and a professor in the School of Science and Environment, said it’s a proud moment for all involved.

“Sashini exemplifies the best of what Grenfell Campus stands for: rigour, innovation and dedication to addressing global challenges,” he said. “Her work has made significant contributions to the field of hydro-geophysics.”

Dr. Mumtaz Cheema, associate vice-president (Grenfell Campus) research and graduate studies, says Ms. Pathirana’s success reflects the excellence and commitment of the program’s faculty.

“This achievement indicates that Grenfell Campus continues to be a leader in academic excellence and innovative research,” he said. “Sashini’s success is the result of the diligence and expertise of our faculty and the support of our community, and indicates the limitless potential of our students.”