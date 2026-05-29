Celebrating the Class of 2026 and Memorial University's newest alumni.

By Danielle Hamel

From a close-knit town to a close-knit program.

Growing up in Gander, N.L., Ciara Cheeks learned the value of a tight-knit supportive community. It’s what made her feel right at home at Memorial University’s School of Music.

The pianist is graduating this spring with a bachelor of music degree, majoring in composition, but her musical journey began at six years old when she started group singing lessons.

From there, she started playing her family’s piano, inspired by her mother, who also played the instrument.

“I’ve always wanted to be an entertainer and performer since I love telling stories and bringing joy to people,” she said.

Reputation precedes the School of Music

When it was time to consider what program and what post-secondary institution to attend, Memorial University’s School of Music was her first choice.

“Memorial University was super compelling to me not only because it’s close to home, but also because the faculty and staff in the School of Music are truly world-class,” Ms. Cheeks said. “The reputation the school has for its professors and their guidance made me confident that Memorial was the right place to study music.”

Ms. Cheeks’ time at Memorial has been shaped by rich and rewarding opportunities that exemplify the well-rounded education of the School of Music’s programs, preparing students for a wide variety of careers post-graduation.

She says the community is uplifting and supportive, and it was this warm and welcoming environment that led her to join the Music Society, a student society that organizes social events and bridges the gap between faculty and students.

“Celebrating my four years of achievement this way was magical, and I will never forget it.” — Ciara Cheeks

Creating lasting memories for her peers and getting to know faculty members was special, but that wasn’t all.

“I was given many amazing opportunities at Memorial. While studying piano, there were regular guest master classes and guest performers who came to give presentations on diverse repertoire, pedagogy and music and tech.”

In winter 2025, Greg Bruce workshopped music she wrote for saxophone and various technologies, such as tape loops, electronic tracks and delay pedals. In the fall of 2026, Memorial’s Dr. Madeline Hildebrand’s piano duo, “Tönky Hönk” with Everett Hopfner, workshopped student-written pieces and premiered them in concert. The following winter, Montreal’s Quasar Sax also played and workshopped composition student-written music.

“Opportunities like these are so important to the growth of young composers, as it inspires you to continue working and writing daily, since your work is treated like it’s important.”

Representative as an artist

The most memorable moment of Ms. Cheeks’ degree, however, was her final graduating recital.

Her capstone project, “Vita Brevis,” a fourth-year composition recital, was one of her proudest achievements and something she will always cherish. It was a culmination of everything she loves about Memorial University.

Having the opportunity to use her creativity to display and premiere her own works and design her own recital shows the school’s commitment to supporting and trusting students’ ambition and musical capabilities, she says.

“The constant assistance and support from my mentors, Dr. Andrew Staniland and Dr. Clark Ross, pushed me to create something professional and representative of myself as an artist. Finally, getting to collect the friends that I’ve made throughout this degree and showcase their wonderful talents with music I wrote was so heartwarming, and it made me so proud to be a part of our music community. Getting to perform and showcase my hard work for my family, friends and fellow musicians filled my heart with joy. It was a day full of excitement, performance and love. Celebrating my four years of achievement this way was magical, and I will never forget it.”

Ms. Cheeks will collect her bachelor of music degree on Friday, May 29, during convocation ceremonies at the St. John’s Arts and Culture Centre. As for long-term plans, she says she plans to work in film or other media scoring, as well as producing her own electronic works.

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