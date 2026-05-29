Celebrating the Class of 2026 and Memorial University's newest alumni.

By Abigail Snook

Sydney Wells is graduating with a master of education in counselling psychology degree this spring.

Sydney Wells believes that supporting individuals through life’s challenges by offering a safe, compassionate space can be deeply meaningful work.

Since the age of 13, Mrs. Wells has had the long-term goal of working in the mental health field.

“It started as a desire to do something that made the world feel a bit softer for people by helping them find their own inner support,” said the Clarenville native, who now lives in Paradise, N.L.

She will now realize her dream on Friday, May 29, as she walks across the convocation stage at the St. John’s Arts and Culture Centre to receive her master of education in counselling psychology degree.

The achievement represents the culmination of 10 years of hard work and dedication. It will also be Mrs. Wells’ third degree from Memorial University; she currently holds a bachelor of arts (hons.) degree in psychology and a master of science degree in experimental psychology.

Personal and professional growth

“Mental health care in our province is essential,” Mrs. Wells shared. “For those who feel drawn to this work, whether through research, counselling or frontline care, there is a real opportunity to contribute to supporting the people of Newfoundland and Labrador. Programs such as the M.Ed. in counselling psychology offer one pathway into this field.”

“Becoming a counsellor means you are always learning, growing, reflecting and thinking critically about what you take in from the world around you.” — Sydney Wells

The counselling psychology program is designed to prepare highly knowledgeable, skilled, dedicated and ethical professional counsellors who can practise within a variety of educational and community settings.

“I often joke that I am a different person after going through this program,” she said. “One of my professors told us that becoming a counsellor means you are always learning, growing, reflecting and thinking critically about what you take in from the world around you. I’ve become a lifelong student in this field, and I feel like this program helped solidify that mindset for me.”

She says one of the things she valued most was the amount of self-reflection and personal exploration she was able to do alongside her cohort and mentors.

The courses also provided meaningful content that will continue to shape her career, she says.

“One course that has really stayed with me is Contemporary and Ecological Perspective with Dr. Morgan Gardner. It completely shifted how I understand the relationship between nature and clinical work, and how I see the world generally. It is something I plan to carry forward into my work, especially through exploring therapy outdoors within nature.”

Research with the Faculty of Education

The M.Ed. Program also allowed Mrs. Wells to explore her passion for research in areas such as neurodiversity and neuro-affirming care, especially in relation to attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD); she also developed a growing interest in autism and the overlap between autism and ADHD.

“Dr. Sarah Pickett, my supervisor, encouraged me to research areas of ADHD I had not yet explored. I also had the privilege of becoming a graduate assistant with Dr. Pickett’s Equity Collective for Hope and Opportunity lab, which gave me many opportunities to grow as a researcher,” she said.

As part of the lab, Mrs. Wells conducted research on the Blackout Project, an original musical focused on neuro-queer voices, written and creatively led by youth from the Courtney Fowler Performance Academy.

She says the Blackout Project helped her learn more about how art and science can converge, and how performance can be both an outlet and an educational tool.

“I was in awe of the sheer talent and bravery of the youth who participated.”

Mrs. Wells published a paper, Where Science Meets Stage: Embracing Art in the Practice of Research, in a special issue of the journal, In Education, that focused on her experience researching the Blackout Project.

“I learned so much from the youth involved in the project, and from the support of Dr. Pickett and everyone on the ECHO lab team,” she said.

Putting theory into practice

Now that she has completed her degree, Mrs. Wells is eager to begin the transition from a student counselling intern to working towards her career as a Canadian-certified counsellor in the community.

She has accepted a position with Repose Wellness Collective, where she completed her internship during her counselling psychology program.

“The mentorship and sense of community at the clinic meant so much to me. It is a truly collaborative space with such strong wraparound support. I look forward to continuing my work there and taking this next step in my career.”

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