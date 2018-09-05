Student view

Part of a special back to school featuring student voices, student success and important resources available to Memorial University students.

By Nicole Noseworthy

Becoming a Memorial student was the experience that shaped who I am today. It changed my life.

I’ve gone through a lot of things over the past four years, as well as made a few mistakes along the way — and I’m so happy I did. I love being a student at Memorial so much that I wouldn’t change a thing about how I got here.

However, there are a few things I know now that I wish I knew when I first started. So, here are some tips on becoming a student at Memorial.

Expect an adjustment period

Whether you’re diving right into university from high school like I did, or you did something else before deciding to go to Memorial, your life is about to change.

It’s exciting: change is good. But there is an adjustment period whenever you make a major change in your life and switch up your routine.

Don’t expect to have everything perfect on day one. Whether it’s being confused about which building your class is even in, not realizing how long before a test you need to start studying or even being way off on the timing of your commute, don’t worry. These, and many other things, are a part of the adjustment period.

It’s a learning curve. Remember that there are many people at Memorial and around the world going through this adjustment period at the exact same time.

Find out what Memorial has to offer

There are so many great facilities, teams and events happening at Memorial all the time.

Find something that interests you so that you have something to do in your spare time when you’re not studying. You can attend Memorial events and Sea-Hawks events year-round, join a club or society to mingle with like-minded people or get involved on campus.

Visit Academic Advising

The Academic Advising Centre will set you on the right track no matter what program you’re doing.

I highly recommend their services. If you are set on a degree or are wondering what you should do, they are there to help you make good decisions. You can easily make an appointment online.

Talk to people in your classes

The friends I’ve made since starting at Memorial are friends I will have for the rest of my life. It can be frightening to try to make friends with classmates, but trust me, it’s worth it.

It’s nice to have some people who are going through the process of becoming a student with you who you can rely on through your first few semesters, and even the rest of your degree, to study and share a bond with.

“There is no better feeling than knowing you did the best that you could.”

It is also beneficial to get to know people for when you want to ask questions about what was covered if you miss a class and to review course material with before tests.

Study hard

Seriously, I know you’ve heard it a million times, but study hard.

Figure out your best methods for studying. Study whenever you can. Take breaks so you can study longer. There is no better feeling than knowing you did the best that you could. Even if you don’t get the best results, at least you tried!

Becoming a Memorial student is an enriching experience. It will change your life for the better, and I hope these tips help smooth out some of the rough patches.