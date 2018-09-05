Schulich legacy

Part of a special back to school featuring student voices, student success and important resources available to Memorial University students.

By Jill Hunt and Abigail Lush

Two first-year students at Memorial University have been named 2018 recipients of Schulich Leader Scholarships.

Celina Melindy and Alexandra Janes will receive the scholarships, valued at $100,000 and $80,000, respectively.

This year, more than 1,500 Schulich leader nominees from across Canada competed for 50 scholarships.

Established in 2012 by Canadian business leader and philanthropist Seymour Schulich, the annual scholarship program encourages Canada’s most promising high school graduates to purse degrees in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) disciplines and become the next generation of innovators.

Since its inception, 320 students have received the prestigious scholarship.

Celina Melindy

Ms. Melindy is a graduate from Pearson Academy in Wesleyville, N.L., and is coming to Memorial to pursue a bachelor of engineering degree. She has been awarded a scholarship valued at $100,000.

Ms. Melindy has been described as a true leader, helping those around her succeed. Despite being engaged in many extracurricular activates, she still made time to tutor, and was in high demand in her school.

“I was shocked when I found out I won this scholarship,” she said. “I feel honoured to be a part of the Schulich leader community. I chose to attend Memorial because the engineering program is one of the best, and to be able to pursue my degree close to home is important to me.”

Alexandra Janes

Ms. Janes is a graduate of Prince of Wales Collegiate in St. John’s, N.L., and will be coming to Memorial with plans to purse a bachelor of science degree. She is the recipient of an award valued at $80,000.

Like Ms. Melindy, Ms. Janes was surprised to learn she was selected as a Schulich leader.

“I first found out through a phone call, so part of me didn’t even think it was real,” said Ms. Janes. “I refused to let my parents tell anyone until the letter came because I was afraid it was a mistake or something. That being said, once I realized it was actually happening, it was such a great feeling and I’m incredibly grateful to have such an amazing opportunity.”

Ms. Janes has decided to attend Memorial University to stay close to home and is proud to remain in her province.

For more information on the Schulich Leader Scholarship program, please visit online.