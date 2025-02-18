A custom fit

Teaching and Learning

By Dr. Hanh Do

Shweta Mohan’s motto is every passion can be turned into a purpose.

So, after working at Ernst & Young as a robotic process automation developer in India and as a royalty and programs control analyst at Suncor Energy in Canada, the recent Memorial graduate (B.Eng.’19, MBA’24) channelled her professional expertise into creative pursuits.

The birth of Sewnology

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Ms. Mohan’s childhood passion for fashion turned into a business idea.

In March 2021, she founded Sewnology, a made-to-measure clothing brand specializing in custom-fit apparel for all body types.

“We’re redefining fashion with clothes tailored to fit like a dream,” she said.

From designing fabric prints to marketing and collaborating with artisans, Ms. Mohan oversees every aspect of her business.

Sewnology has been profitable for the past three years, and Ms. Mohan is eager to grow its footprint.

Based on Ms. Mohan’s fabric and pattern designs, artisans then weave the fabrics and stitch the items.

The company makes contemporary women’s clothing for all ages, Western workwear, South Asian Lehengas and co-ordinated sets and offers custom-designed fabrics and patterns, ensuring unique and high-quality materials for each piece.

Custom-made dresses take about 2-3 weeks from order placement to delivery; Sewnology’s pre-designed clothing tailored to individual measurements take about two weeks to complete.

To help boost the company’s visibility, she collaborated with Youth Ventures N.L. to showcase their designs at the St. John’s Farmers Market and held an exhibition at the Avalon Mall.

“The positive reception motivates us to expand internationally, targeting markets in India, the USA and Canada,” Ms. Mohan said.

Lessons learned

Ms. Mohan’s entrepreneurial journey was influenced by the Memorial Centre for Entrepreneurship and the Entrepreneurship Training Program.

“Participating in programs like the Spark Fund, Learn Launch and the Entrepreneurship Training Program Inspiration Summer 2024 and its Discover fall 2024 initiatives taught me resilience and the importance of self-belief,” she said.

In particular, learning from experienced entrepreneurs helped her gain insight into running and marketing a business.

Recently, Ms. Mohan received an award of $650 for her participation in the Memorial Cente for Entrepreneurship Side Hustle Showcase, giving her a welcome confidence boost in the viability of her business.

She also developed a strong understanding of balancing innovation with practicality through the programs.

“The lessons I’ve learned here are the cornerstone of Sewnology’s growth strategy.”

Looking ahead

As Sewnology gears up for expansion, Ms. Mohan continues to embody the entrepreneurial spirit fostered by Memorial’s entrepreneurial training programs.

She says she’d like to collaborate with local designers to incorporate Newfoundland and Labrador traditional art into her fabrics and future collections. Already, Sewnology has worked with Change NL to design three t-shirts for mental health awareness.

When asked what drives her, Ms. Mohan responded with a smile.

“The chance to merge my passions and contribute to the community keeps me motivated every day.”