Director appointed

Teaching and Learning

By Memorial University

The search committee for the role of director of the Office of Faculty Relations has concluded its work and has recommended Scott Kelly for the position.

President Morrison has accepted the recommendation and approved the appointment.

Mr. Kelly has more than 25 years of human resources experience, including labour relations experience in fast-paced private, public and non-profit environments.

For more than 10 years, Mr. Kelly has held progressively senior roles in human resources management and labour relations at St. John’s International Airport Authority, most recently as director, labour relations, policy and risk management.

Prior to this, he spent nine years as manager of labour and employee relations with Fortis Properties Corporation.

He began his career in positions at Simo Corporation and the Human Resources Secretariat of the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador.

In previous roles, he led initiatives to modernize labour relations practices by introducing processes to enhance risk management and improve operational efficiency.

He is experienced in managing the grievance and dispute resolution process, conducting workplace investigations, presenting the employer’s position at arbitration hearings and acting as chief negotiator during the collective bargaining process.

He is known for his collaborative leadership approach and commitment to fostering inclusive, high-performing workplace cultures that align with organizational objectives.

Mr. Kelly holds a master of employment relations and a bachelor of commerce from Memorial University. His appointment is effective as of Oct. 27.