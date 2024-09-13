Where are they now?

Teaching and Learning

By Mandy Cook

The first cohort of three course-based master’s tech-based degree programs announced in 2022 has graduated – and the Gazette caught up with three of them.

Sharmin Akhter, Sadaf Mozaffari and Kendesha Armstrong are all new Memorial University graduates of the Faculty of Science’s Master of Data Science Program; the Faculty of Science and the Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science’s joint Master of Artificial Intelligence Program; and the Faculty of Science and the Faculty of Engineering and Applied Sciences’ joint Master of Applied Science in Software Engineering Program, respectively.

Read on to meet the Memorial alumnae to find out what they learned from their experience, how they are applying their new knowledge in their work and why they chose Memorial to build on their knowledge and skills for the better.

Sharmin Akhter

Employer: National Inuit Data Strategy and Nunatsiavut Government

MC: Why did you choose to enrol in the Master of Data Science Program at Memorial?

SA: I chose to enrol to transition from academia to industry.

As a Memorial alumna, I appreciated the affordable tuition fees, familiar surroundings, experienced faculty and strong academic reputation, which made Memorial the ideal choice.

MC: Why did you pursue a career in the field of data science?

SA: I pursued a career in data science because, despite my research in Black Hole Dynamics and a strong mathematics background, I realized my aspirations were more aligned with industry rather than academia.

During my job search in 2021, I found it challenging to find roles that matched my skills with just a mathematics degree.

Seeing the high demand for data science professionals, I decided to pivot my career.

The introduction of Memorial’s Master of Data Science Program provided the perfect opportunity for this transition.

MC: How would you describe your experience during the program?

SA: My experience throughout the program was excellent.

“The support from all the instructors was invaluable.” — Sharmin Akhter

I had the privilege of working with outstanding faculty, including Dr. Alex Bihlo and Dr. Terrence Tricco during my Capstone project. Both were exceptional supervisors.

The support from all the instructors was invaluable, making the transition from a non-programming background to a programming-based curriculum smooth and manageable.

MC: What were the highlights?

SA: The highlights of the program included its well-structured curriculum, the integration of hands-on projects with each course, and the diverse range of topics covered.

The project-based approach allowed me to apply theoretical knowledge in practical scenarios, enhancing my learning experience.

Sadaf Mozaffari

Employer: SmartBin

MC: Why did you choose the Master of Artificial Intelligence Program at Memorial?

SM: I chose to enrol in this program at Memorial University because I had heard great things about the university from some of my friends who had studied there.

When I learned that the university has established a new AI program, I was enthusiastic about the opportunity to be part of it.

The positive feedback from my friends and the university’s reputation made it an easy decision for me.

MC: What were the highlights?

SM: One of the highlights was the capstone course for AI, which allowed us to apply what we had learned to a real project.

This hands-on experience was invaluable and helped us grasp practical concepts in the field. I believe that our mentor for this course, Prof. Karteek Popuri, stood out as an exceptional teacher.

“I learned so much from him, not just in terms of knowledge but also his moral values.” — Sadaf Mozaffari

We had two other courses with him, and while most of the faculty members were supportive and knowledgeable, I found Prof. Popuri’s dedication to his students and his engaging teaching style truly remarkable.

His ability to involve us through thoughtful questions and his commitment to fairness in learning and assessments left a lasting impression on me. I learned so much from him, not just in terms of knowledge but also his moral values.

He played a significant role in deepening my interest in AI and making my academic journey memorable.

MC: Can you describe some of the key learning takeaways?

SM: During the program, we gained a deep understanding of AI foundations, machine learning algorithms and various algorithmic techniques in AI.

We were introduced to different areas within AI, such as Natural Language Processing, Robotics, ethics and others.

And finally, the capstone course was particularly impactful, as it allowed us to apply everything we had learned to implement a real product and navigate its challenges.

These experiences provided us with both theoretical knowledge and practical skills that are crucial in the field of AI.

Kendesha Armstrong

Employer: OwlCrate, startup contracts

MC: Why did you pursue a career in the field of software engineering?

KA: I pursued a career in this field because of my passion for programming and problem-solving.

I enjoy the challenge of turning complex ideas into fully functioning websites and applications while recognizing the importance of clear documentation to ensure smooth development and future maintenance.

MC: How would you describe your experience during the program?

KA: My experience in the program has been incredibly rewarding.

The challenging curriculum has pushed me to think critically and collaborate with peers on innovative solutions.

It’s also exposed me to advanced concepts relevant to today’s fast-evolving tech landscape.

MC: Can you describe some of the key learning takeaways?

KA: A major takeaway is the importance of building a team-based mindset.

Collaboration is essential, as working with others often brings diverse perspectives that lead to more innovative solutions.

“Staying up-to-date with the latest tools, frameworks, and practices is key to long-term success.” — Kendesha Armstrong

I’ve also learned that in software engineering, learning should be a continuous process.

The field evolves rapidly, and staying up-to-date with the latest tools, frameworks, and practices is key to long-term success.

Additionally, I’ve gained a deeper understanding of how to balance theoretical concepts with practical application, which has made me a more effective problem-solver.

High demand

The three programs will provide highly skilled graduate-level professionals to meet the growing demand across technology sectors in Newfoundland and Labrador, particularly in the high-tech industry.

Interested in applying? Learn more!

Master of Data Science Program

Master of Artificial Intelligence Program

Master of Applied Science in Software Engineering Program