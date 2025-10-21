A century of remembrance 

Campus and Community

By Memorial University

Ceremonies of Remembrance will be held on three campuses in advance of Remembrance Day.

Memorial is closed and there are no classes on Tuesday, Nov. 11.

In a special 100th-anniversary event, on Tuesday, Nov. 4, the public and the Memorial community are invited to attend The Unknown Remembered: A Conversation on Memory and Repatriation at the D.F. Cook Recital Hall in the School of Music on the St. John’s campus. The evening event, which starts at 7 p.m., will feature a panel with Dr. Sarah Lockyer.

Dr. Lockyer is a nationally recognized forensic anthropologist whose work has given identity, dignity and rest to Canada’s fallen soldiers. She led the repatriation of the Unknown Newfoundland Soldier in 2024, an act of remembrance that resonated across our province and helped identify Pte. John Lambert of the Royal Newfoundland Regiment, laid to rest more than a century after his death at Langemark.

Following Dr. Lockyer’s presentation, she will join a panel discussion moderated by Lt.-Col. Kyle Strong, Commanding Officer, Royal Newfoundland Regiment, with Pte. Lambert’s great-niece, Shirlene Murphy, and Maj. Michael Pretty (retired), founder of the Trail of the Caribou Research Group.

Together, they will explore the enduring legacy of remembrance, the personal impact of these discoveries and the ongoing work to honour those who never returned home.

More information on this event can be found here.

Please register here for this event, which will also be livestreamed.

Remembrance ceremonies

Also on the St. John’s campus, the Memorial University community joins the rest of the country in remembering those who have served or died during active service in the First World War and subsequent conflicts at the annual Remembrance Day ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 5, also at the D.F. Cook Recital Hall.

Anyone unable to join the ceremony in person may watch the ceremony live at mun.ca.

At Grenfell Campus, an outdoor ceremony will be held at the Danger Tree Memorial site, followed by coffee in the Forest Centre atrium on Friday, Nov. 7, from 11 a.m.-12 p.m.

At Marine Institute, there will be a wreath-laying ceremony at the Merchant Navy Memorial, followed by a reception in the main lobby on Friday, Nov. 7, from 11 a.m.-12 p.m.



All employees, retirees and students are encouraged to attend and join us in remembrance.