Triple excellence

Student Life

By Kelly Foss

A graduate student in Memorial University’s Faculty of Medicine has received a national honour recognizing student-athletes who demonstrate exceptional achievements in academics, athletics and community service.

Norm Burry, who is completing a master of science in medicine (community health) degree, has been named the 2025-26 recipient of the U SPORTS Ken Shields Award for national student-athlete community service.

He is only the third Memorial University athlete to receive the award, and the first since 2014-15.

“I received the Atlantic University Sport (AUS) Student-Athlete Community Service Award, which made me one of four nominees for the national award,” he said. “I travelled to Calgary for the U SPORTS All-Canadian Gala, where I was named the Ken Shields Award recipient.”

Academic All-Canadian

Originally from Grafton, N.B., Mr. Burry joined the Memorial Sea-Hawks basketball team in 2024 after four years with the University of New Brunswick Reds.

He is a five-time U SPORTS Academic All-Canadian and is on track to become a six-time honouree this season.

He holds a 4.0 GPA in his graduate program at Memorial and earned the program’s highest academic average last year.

Mr. Burry was named the AUS Rookie of the Year in 2021-22, earned selection to the U SPORTS All-Rookie Team and is a two-time AUS Second Team All-Star.

In addition to his impressive performances on the court and in the classroom, and despite a busy schedule as a student-athlete, he has made sustained and meaningful contributions in his community.

Giving back

Mr. Burry’s desire to create inclusive opportunities through sport led him to establish and lead a Special Olympics basketball program in Mount Pearl.

He also volunteers with the Easter Seals wheelchair basketball program and the Memorial University Campus Food Bank.

He says helping people and giving back to his community “means a lot” to him.

“Since moving to St. John’s, I’ve been able to get involved in community initiatives and programs that allow me to support others and stay connected to my community,” he said. “I’ve been fortunate to have received a lot of support throughout my journey to this point. If I can give even a fraction of that back to others in my community, that would mean a lot to me, whether that’s through basketball or in other ways.”

Mr. Burry also serves as a Canadian Blood Services Team Champion, helping generate more than 150 blood donations through initiatives organized within the Sea-Hawks community.

As co-founder and co-chair of the Sea-Hawks Student-Athlete Council, he also leads initiatives with fellow student-athletes that promote inclusion, wellness and social responsibility, including outreach efforts such as food, clothing and toy drives in partnership with local organizations.

Full circle

Recently, he signed his first professional basketball contract with the Newfoundland Rogues, where he will compete for the rest of the season.

“I’ve been playing with them for about a month now, and it’s been a really positive experience,” he said. “Seeing a lot of the same community groups I’m involved with, like Easter Seals and Special Olympics, connected to the Rogues makes it feel like things have started to come full circle.”

He is currently completing his thesis, which examines the accuracy and potential of artificial intelligence in assessing the quality of systematic reviews, under the supervision of Dr. Roger Chafe.

He also works as a graduate research assistant exploring the use of virtual reality in rural medical education under Dr. Vernon Curran.

Following graduation, Mr. Burry says he is deeply committed to pursuing medical school, a goal that continues to shape who he is and who he hopes to become.

Through his involvement with the Sea-Hawks, his academic work at Memorial University and his ongoing contributions to the community, he embodies the values on which the Ken Shields Award is built.