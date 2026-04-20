Weekend of SPARKS

Campus and Community

By Joshua Goudie

From words on the page to performance, this year’s SPARKS Literary Festival promises to be a celebration of the many ways stories are told.

Founded in 2009 by poet and professor Mary Dalton, SPARKS has become a highlight of the cultural calendar, bringing together writers from Newfoundland and Labrador alongside authors from across Canada and beyond.

Through readings, workshops and panel conversations, the festival invites audiences to engage with the joy of language and the creative process in open and accessible ways.

Typically a one-day event, SPARKS has expanded this year to offer a full weekend of programming, while remaining grounded in its original vision of showcasing writers at all stages of their creative careers and fostering a strong literary community.

Workshops

For the first time, the festival includes a day of workshops, offering community members the opportunity to take part in hands-on sessions designed for writers at any stage.

The day begins with How to Write a Recitation with Dave Paddon, where participants will explore how to shape stories for the ear through rhythm, voice and performance.

“My time here has been filled with so much support and encouragement, which has translated to my writing.” — Deborah Egbekpalu

Later in the morning, Montreal writer Monique Polak leads How Thinking Like a Reporter Can Help You Write a Book for Kids, presented in partnership with Canadian Children’s Book Week. Drawing on the tools of journalism, the session highlights how curiosity, observation and strong questions can spark meaningful stories for young readers.

In the afternoon, the festival shifts into a more playful and experimental mode with Truth and Agreement: Improv for Writers, led by writer and actor Dana Puddicombe. This interactive workshop introduces the principles of improvisation as a way to unlock creativity, develop characters and move beyond self-doubt, encouraging participants to trust their instincts and embrace the unexpected.

All workshops are free and open to the public, though advance registration is required.

Readings

The festival continues on Sunday, April 26, with a full day of readings and panel discussions exploring themes such as parenthood and social justice. As in previous years, the program brings together a dynamic mix of local voices and acclaimed visiting writers.

This year’s guests include Women’s Prize for Fiction winner Lisa McInerney and Writers’ Trust Fiction Prize finalist Otoniya J. Okot Bitek. They will be joined by a strong roster of Newfoundland and Labrador writers, including recent Winterset Award winner Angela Antle, Harper Lee Prize winner Sharon Bala and Labrador-based writer Kayla Williams, whose book Labrador Skies was named one of CBC’s best Canadian children’s books of 2025.

Alongside these established names, SPARKS continues to support emerging talent. This year’s program includes a panel spotlighting up-and-coming writers from Memorial’s creative writing program. Master’s students Deborah Egbekpalu and Amanda Marie Hull will offer a glimpse into the work they have been developing during their studies.

“The English department has been amazing,” said Ms. Egbekpalu. “My time here has been filled with so much support and encouragement, which has translated to my writing. It has grown more authentic and curious.”

Sunday’s events are also free and open to the public, with no tickets or registration required.

Books by participating authors, along with a curated selection of Newfoundland and Labrador titles, will be available for purchase throughout the weekend.

Afterparty

The weekend concludes on a celebratory note with an afterparty at The Ship Pub in downtown St. John’s, which also marks the launch of the latest edition of Paragon, the literary and arts journal of Memorial’s creative writing program. The event will feature readings from contributors, with copies of the new Paragon 11 available for purchase.

Offering readers a glimpse of what they can expect from the new issue, co-editor Christina Wells noted a shared thematic thread.

“Many of the pieces seemed to be circling ideas of time,” said Ms. Wells, “but time that refused to be anchored. On one hand, you have visions of a future dystopia, and on the other, a pull into the past. For us, this issue is about the past and future overlapping.”

Full event details, including a list of participating authors and parking information, can be found on the SPARKS Literary Festival website.