Aquarena renovations continue

The work site for the Aquarena upgrades has been an active zone since work began in the fall of 2023.

Work is nearing completion for the first phase of work including major structural, mechanical and electrical upgrades, as well as construction of a new extension that will contain office space and mechanical equipment.

The pool scaffolding, a significant installation during the early stages of the project to facilitate work on the underside of the A-frame roof, has now been removed as that portion of work is complete.

The facility has also undergone significant modernization.

One major improvement is the installation of new ductwork throughout the building — a first for the facility.

The addition of a centralized dehumidification HVAC system will manage both humidity and temperature in the pool deck area and will create a comfortable environment for pool users, spectators and employees.

The new system will also help prevent structural damage to steel and timber building components.

The work was an essential part of modernizing the facility and meeting current event standards.

Most of the long-lead items have arrived, including the first shipment of new bulkheads — moveable partitions that divide the pool into sections and are essential for hosting swim meets.

They are being prepared for installation, marking an exciting step forward in the facility’s upgrades.

Interior work is ongoing on the high-dive platforms, washrooms and family change room, permanent spectator bleachers and general electrical and mechanical work.

Exterior finishes of the new addition are also nearing completion.

Pressure washing and cleaning of the pool is ongoing, with the pool painting expected to be completed in January 2025.

The pool is anticipated to be filled in early 2025 to facilitate the commissioning of the facility.

Commissioning is the official process that checks a building’s systems and components are operating as expected.

Preparing for the Games

Once the pool is filled, work at the Aquarena will continue with systems testing and commissioning.

It is anticipated that the work site will be active into the lead-up to the 2025 Canada Games.

Project completion for an event-ready facility remains on track and on budget. Memorial is looking forward to welcoming aquatic events to campus in August 2025.

The Aquarena will open for the 2025 Canada Games. Some scope of work required to respond to unforeseen conditions will remain to be completed.

Timelines for completing the remaining scope of work and reopening to all users are still being finalized. Updates will be shared as the project progresses.

Unsurprisingly, renovating an almost 50-year-old building has uncovered some things that were unplanned or unexpected.

Many of the unexpected conditions were uncovered during the demolition phase of the project when areas were completely stripped of finishes, allowing engineers an unobstructed view of the original construction.

As building codes have evolved since then, additional upgrades were required to the sprinkler systems, structural upgrades at the building peak and various minor electrical items.

The required additional work cannot all be completed in the tight construction schedule for the facility upgrades required for the Games and some work will be completed after the Games.

Once complete, facility improvements will include an extended 10-meter diving platform and a new three-meter diving board, new spectator seating, a new family change room and more washroom space, new pool bulkheads for swim competitions, a digital media display board, additional offices and major structural, mechanical, electrical and lighting upgrades.

Memorial is committed to the successful completion of the project and is focused on delivering an event-ready facility for the 2025 Canada Games.

The consultants and contractor are fully committed to this goal. The Aquarena is owned by Memorial University and operated by the Memorial University Recreation Complex.

Memorial recognizes an extended closure impacts athlete training and Aquarena patrons.

All project partners appreciate their ongoing patience as work to upgrade the facility is completed.

The City of St. John’s has provided training facilities to athletes, including those preparing for the 2025 Canada Games, and will continue to do so while the Aquarena undergoes renovations.

Memorial’s pool in the Physical Education building also continues to be used for training.

Upgrades to the Aquarena will support the Canada Games standards required to host diving, swimming and artistic swimming in August 2025 and ensure that athletes from across Canada can enjoy a safe and excellent sporting experience.

The project work ensures the building continues as a Games legacy for patrons for decades to come.