Campus and Community

By Dr. Neil Bose

As I head into my last few weeks as president and vice-chancellor pro tempore of Memorial, the pace of the role has continued at the same rapid level of the last two years with renewed challenges for Memorial’s international enrolment and funding.

I have been reflecting on how my life will change in the months ahead, hopefully providing the time to realize some long-forgotten projects and dreams.

When I left Newfoundland and Labrador in 2007 to move to Tasmania, I never expected to return.

It was my honour to come back and serve Memorial as vice-president (research) and to step into the provost and president roles.

I became president in April 2023 and the winter and spring of that year were a turbulent time for Memorial.

But a calm sea never made a skilled sailor. It’s by solving problems and facing challenges that we learn.

I would like to take this opportunity to thank the students, faculty and staff of Memorial for facing those rough seas with me.

Together, we have filled the majority of leadership positions that were previously filled on an interim or acting basis; weathered a significant cybersecurity issue; negotiated new collective agreements; continued to address issues raised by the provincial auditor general; started the work on a new budget model; and built a strong relationship with the provincial government and continued to advocate to them for relief for our constrained operating and deferred maintenance budgets.

Memorial is a tremendously important institution for Newfoundland and Labrador and far beyond.

In the last 100 years, this university has transformed lives — from educating graduates who go on to contribute skills and knowledge in communities near and far, to the researchers and scientists who make our world a better place. I am confident that Memorial will continue in this role for many years to come.

I am extremely proud of our university and I will continue cheering for Memorial.

Bengali writer Rabindranath Tagore said, “You can’t cross the sea merely by standing and staring at the water.”

If I could leave you with one thought, it is this: Do not stand and stare. Get involved in your university.

Be a champion for Memorial and make your own personal mark on this place we love.