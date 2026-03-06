 Go to page content

Budget model progress

Update on leadership and implementation

Campus and Community

March 6, 2026

By Alison Horton and Dr. Jennifer Lokash

We are pleased to share an update with the university community regarding the leadership and implementation of Memorial’s new budget model.

Thank you to all members of the university community who have engaged in the process so far, and to former vice-president (finance and administration) Trudy Pound-Curtis for her leadership in guiding the early development of the model.

During the first phase of the project, we worked together to lay the foundation for transitioning to an activity-based/responsibility-centred budgeting system (ABB/RCM) that will strengthen long-term financial sustainability and better support the university’s core priorities.

Moving forward, Scott Bishop, associate vice-president (finance) and chief financial officer, will chair the budget modelling group and co-chair the working group with Roxanne Millan, director of resource allocation and planning in the provost’s office.

In addition, the Budget Office has been realigned to report directly to the associate vice-president (finance) and chief financial officer, ensuring stronger co-ordination, improved decision-making and a more integrated approach to financial planning across the university.

Progress to date

At the end of fall 2025, the Budget Model Working Group completed phase two: the initial design of the revenue attribution model, which reflects how and where revenue is generated and how costs are distributed to units. This work was completed, presented to deans and approved by the Budget Model Implementation Steering Committee.

With the endorsement of the steering committee, the Budget Model Working Group has also finalized the shared service cost structure and cost allocation methodologies for both academic and administrative units.

Expenses have been grouped into major cost bins — including academic management, facilities management, financial management, general institutional, human resources, information technology, libraries, research management, student services and university advancement — with clearly defined allocation drivers for each to ensure transparency, fairness and consistency in how costs are assigned.

We are now beginning the shadow budget phase of the project, which involves modelling budgets for the 2024-25 and 2025-26 fiscal years to demonstrate how academic units would have been allocated funding under the ABB/RCM budget modelling.

Once shadow budget results are complete, a transition plan will be developed to guide unit budgets in moving from the current budget approach to the new model.

This update provides an overview of the ongoing work as we progress toward a full transition by April 2027.

We look forward to continued collaboration with the university community as we advance to the next stage of Memorial’s budget model project.

Alison Horton is vice-president (finance and administration) at Memorial University. She can be reached at ahorton@mun.ca.

Dr. Jennifer Lokash is provost and vice-president (academic) of Memorial University. She can be reached at vpacad@mun.ca.

Topics

To receive news from Memorial in your inbox, subscribe to Gazette Now.

Latest News

March 6, 2026

What Secularism Hides

Henrietta Harvey lecturer rethinks role of secularism in Canadian law and public life

Two women smile at the camera and hold up a flag while submerged underwater in a submarine.

March 4, 2026

‘A legacy for all of us’

A Marine Institute PhD candidate and National Geographic explorer dives into Fiji's pristine waters

March 4, 2026

A Q&A with Russell Noseworthy

The 2025 Sobey Award recipient on receiving the $45K news, learning leadership and how proud he is to represent Memorial

March 3, 2026

Building from memory

Memorial engineers constructing Danger Tree replica for permanent installation in Beaumont-Hamel

Concrete background with Memorial crest in foreground; sunshine on the right edge

March 2, 2026

Statement on neutrality

Board of Regents approves institutional statement on neutrality

March 2, 2026

‘Waves of change’

pleasuremonger brings sex worker justice, community memory and history into transformative conversation