By Mandy Cook

Faculty, staff, students and alumni are invited to meet under Altum the blue whale inside the Core Science Facility on the St. John’s campus on Thursday, June 27, for Campus Appreciation Day.

There will be several fun events to take part in from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Gardening

First, a gardening event will take place at the building’s west end, facing Prince Philip Parkway, starting at 11 a.m.

Garden staff will lead in beautification efforts in the landscaped areas, from planting to weeding.

Everyone is welcome to participate, so bring your garden gloves and a trowel if you have them. Gloves and tools will be provided for anyone who needs them, as well.

(Dress for any weather; if the weather is too disagreeable, a new time and date will be communicated.)

Also on the gardening front, a contact person will be on hand to provide information for anyone interested in participating in the summer 2024 Adopt-a-Garden Program.

If you participated in the Adopt-a-Garden Program last year, you are encouraged to start tending your chosen gardening area if you haven’t yet done so.

This year adopt the Adopt-a-Garden Program will be holding scheduled group gardening days on Thursdays throughout the summer at various locations around campus.

For anyone who can’t make it and is interested in adopting a garden or taking part in the weekly gardening sessions, reach out to beautification@mun.ca for information.

Refreshments

Drinks and snacks will be served indoors under the whale at 12 p.m.

Coffee, tea, cold drinks and nibblies will be on hand to revive you after your gardening efforts.

Urban plant walk

At 12:30 p.m. the Botanical Garden’s horticulturist Meghan McCarthy will lead an urban plant walk around campus.

If you’ve ever been curious about the kinds of plants growing on the St. John’s campus, now’s your chance to learn and ask questions.

Learn about the different species’ and their specific characteristics while taking in the health benefits of spending time in nature.

Meet under the whale in the Core Science Facility to begin. The walk will circle back to the building.

Signal Hill Campus cleanup

Many hands make light work on what is arguably Memorial’s windiest campus!

If you are a member of the Signal Hill Campus community or would just like to participate, a cleanup will take place from 9:30-10:30 a.m.

Bags and gloves will be provided, but feel free to bring your own.

Tidying up of all Signal Hill Campus spaces, parking lots and roadsides is encouraged. The flower garden on the east side of the building is another spot that could use some attention.

Have kiddos? Bring them along! Even little hands help make light work.

Refreshments will follow in the Emera Innovation Exchange atrium at 10:30 a.m.

Social media

Share the day’s activities online with the #MUNfun hashtag!

Tag your photos of the Core Science Facility garden session, while on the plant walk or cleaning up at Signal Hill Campus. Don’t forget to tag your campus so they can be shared on the university’s social pages.

If you can’t make it, share a photo from anywhere on campus you appreciate.

Include the hashtag and you’ll be entered for a prize!

Beautification Committee

The event is organized and supported by Memorial’s Beautification Committee.

Keep an eye out for more initiatives and news from the committee in the coming months.