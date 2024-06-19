Campus and Community

By Jennifer Batten

Dr. Jennifer Lokash, provost and vice-president (academic) at Memorial University is a recipient of the 2024 Angela Hildyard Recognition Award in the emerging leader category, presented by Senior Women Academic Administrators of Canada.

The annual Angela Hildyard Recognition Awards recognize influential and emerging women leaders who have continually demonstrated innovative and impactful leadership in advancing the mission of, and achieving outstanding contributions to, their institution and/or to higher education.

“Dr. Lokash stepped into the provost role at Memorial during a time of significant change and disruption and has been unwavering in her commitment to leading with dedication, compassion and drive to support all members of the Memorial community,” said Dr. Ashlee Cunsolo, vice-provost, Labrador Campus and dean of the School of Arctic and Subarctic Studies, and award co-nominator.

The Senior Women Academic Administrators of Canada organization was founded in 1987 to provide a forum and a collective voice for women in senior administrative ranks in Canadian universities, colleges and technical institutes.

“Dr. Lokash is more than deserving of this recognition from Senior Women Academic Administrators of Canada,” added Dr. Lee Ann McKivor, university registrar at Memorial and co-nominator. “She is an innovative and persevering leader. She is also acutely aware of the challenges faced by new leaders within Memorial like me and selflessly acts as a mentor, confidant and supporter to ensure learning and success.”

The primary purpose of Senior Women Academic Administrators of Canada is to promote woman leaders in Canadian universities, colleges and technical institutes through developing and enhancing leadership skills; mentoring future leaders; recognizing exceptional leaders; networking and communicating; and promoting equity, diversity and inclusion.

“I was honoured to be nominated by my colleagues for this award, and I am equally delighted to now count myself among the recipients of an award from Senior Women Academic Administrators of Canada,” said Dr. Lokash. “I am fortunate at Memorial to be surrounded by other women who consistently raise the bar for what it means to be a woman in academic leadership today.”