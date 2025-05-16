Connecting northern voices

Campus and Community

By Courtenay Griffin

Memorial University’s newly appointed vice-provost, Labrador Campus, and dean, School of Arctic and Subarctic Studies pro tempore, was also recently appointed as the inaugural chair of Indigenous and northern education by the University of the Arctic (UArctic).

Dr. Sylvia Moore’s five-year term was effective Jan. 1, 2025.

UArctic is a network of universities, colleges, research institutes and other organizations concerned with education and research in and about the North. Working together, the UArctic network builds and strengthens collective resources and collaborative infrastructure, enabling member institutions to better serve their constituents and regions.

Memorial University has been an active member of UArctic since 2004.

Dr. Moore says she is honoured to be selected.

“I look forward to the guidance of elders, scholars and educators in this collaborative work, which aims to strengthen the circumpolar educational networks and highlight the importance of centring languages, cultures and land in teaching and learning,” she said.

In the role, Dr. Moore will work to connect small, scattered Indigenous and northern educational communities and build co-operation and competence in Indigenous and northern education in the circumpolar North.

This will require strengthening relationships among educators, academics and communities, supporting course development and instruction across the circumpolar North and sharing knowledge across the UArctic network, among other efforts.

She will also be responsible for inspiring, supporting and collaboratively engaging in research focused on northern and Indigenous education, including supporting master’s and PhD student research and mentoring post-doctoral fellows and new scholars from across the circumpolar North regions.

Instrumental leadership

Dr. Moore has demonstrated leadership in shaping educational programs prioritizing Indigenous knowledge, self-determination and cultural revitalization.

Over more than a decade, she has played an instrumental role in developing place-based and nNorthern-focused programming at Labrador Campus, including the graduate-level Arctic and Subarctic Futures Program and the new Bachelor of Arctic and Subarctic Interdisciplinary Studies Program that began this fall.

“We are exceptionally proud that Dr. Moore has been appointed to this role, and this once again demonstrates her leadership and expertise in the area of Indigenous and northern education,” said Dr. Amy Warren, interim provost and vice-president (academic), Memorial University. “Dr. Moore continues to make a tremendously positive impact on the programs within the School of Arctic and Subarctic Studies, and the overall culture of Labrador Campus. With this appointment, members within the UArctic network have an exciting opportunity to continue to learn from and with Dr. Moore to collaboratively transform Indigenous and northern education across the Circumpolar North.”

In addition to teaching, Dr. Moore has supervised and mentored numerous Indigenous PhD and master’s students engaged in research on decolonizing and indigenizing education.

Her contributions include co-developing the Inuit Bachelor of Education Program in partnership with the Nunatsiavut Government and leading Memorial University’s first Indigenous graduate education courses.

In addition to her UArctic chair role, Dr. Moore is vice-lead of UArctic’s Verdde Indigenous Education Thematic Network, a platform that fosters collaboration between Indigenous and non-Indigenous scholars to advance northern education.