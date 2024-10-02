Grenfell Campus recognized the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation in a number of meaningful ways this year.
On Sept. 27, members of the Grenfell community gathered to reflect on the legacy of residential schools.
The day coincided with Orange Shirt Day, an Indigenous-led grassroots initiative that raises awareness of the intergenerational impact of residential schools on individuals, families and communities.
As well, Grenfell’s Office of Indigenous Affairs hosted an interactive installation that provided a visual representation of the status and progress of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s 94 calls to action during Corner Brook’s community outdoor art festival, CB Nuit.
The weekend’s events culminated with the eighth Annual Grenfell Campus All Nations Powwow on Sept. 29.
“Indigenization is a core priority at Memorial University, and we are committed to increasing Indigenous knowledge in our teaching and learning, research, community engagement, and student events and programs,” said Dr. Ken Jacobsen, vice-president, Grenfell Campus, as he addressed the powwow guests and participants. “This is a great opportunity to share, to learn and to deepen friendships. We desire to walk the walk with respect to truth and reconciliation.”