 Go to page content

‘Core priority’

Photos: Grenfell Campus taking meaningful steps toward truth and reconciliation

Campus and Community

Oct. 2, 2024

By Melanie Callahan

Grenfell Campus recognized the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation in a number of meaningful ways this year.

1/ Orange everywhere

The Every Child Matters flag was raised at Grenfell following a walk around the campus on Sept. 27.

Photo: Lori Lee Pike

2/ Creative and meaningful

Danielle Hoven, who is a member of the Indigenous student caucus, adds to the CB Nuit art installation.

Photo: Kristen Pittman

3/ All generations

Dancers of all ages participated in the powwow.

Photo: Lori Lee Pike

4/ Faculty participation

Grenfell's Dr. Erica Samms Hurley dances near the tipi during the powwow.

Photo: Lori Lee Pike

5/ Powwow visitors

Quebec's Tupiq A.C.T was an exciting and significant addition to this year's event.

Photo: Lori Lee Pike

6/ Leading the way

Jeff Soper was the head male dancer at the powwow.

Photo: Lori lee Pike

7/ Community member support

Pictured are members of the Corner Brook Aboriginal Women's Association. The group is often present at Grenfell Campus for events and significant moments

Photo: Lori Lee Pike

On Sept. 27, members of the Grenfell community gathered to reflect on the legacy of residential schools.

The day coincided with Orange Shirt Day, an Indigenous-led grassroots initiative that raises awareness of the intergenerational impact of residential schools on individuals, families and communities.

As well, Grenfell’s Office of Indigenous Affairs hosted an interactive installation that provided a visual representation of the status and progress of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s 94 calls to action during Corner Brook’s community outdoor art festival, CB Nuit.

The weekend’s events culminated with the eighth Annual Grenfell Campus All Nations Powwow on Sept. 29.

“Indigenization is a core priority at Memorial University, and we are committed to increasing Indigenous knowledge in our teaching and learning, research, community engagement, and student events and programs,” said Dr. Ken Jacobsen, vice-president, Grenfell Campus, as he addressed the powwow guests and participants. “This is a great opportunity to share, to learn and to deepen friendships. We desire to walk the walk with respect to truth and reconciliation.”

Melanie Callahan is a communications advisor with Grenfell Campus. She can be reached at mcallahan@grenfell.mun.ca.

Topics

To receive news from Memorial in your inbox, subscribe to Gazette Now.

Latest News

A man is sitting on the floor. He has wrapped a measuring tape around the ankle of a barefoot woman who is sitting on a bed in a laboratory setting. She is wearing a belt with sensors on it.

Oct. 2, 2024

A passion for prevention

Medicine master's student determined to prevent, reduce lower back pain

Design featuring a star, trophy and leaves.

Oct. 1, 2024

Recognizing research

Revised terms of reference for longstanding research awards

Oct. 1, 2024

Creative promise

Faculties unite for world-class operatic performance

A stylized multi-directional signpost in blue, green and pink against a mustard-y yellow backdrop.

Sept. 27, 2024

From campus to community

Funding for community learning opportunities through Memorial’s Community Hubs

Sept. 27, 2024

Ocean champions

UN's Sustainable Development Goals: a year of Life Below Water

Promo game image

Sept. 26, 2024

Moving houses, unpacking trauma

QEII Library employee creates video game with a surreal and emotional twist