Campus and Community

By Melanie Callahan

Grenfell Campus recognized the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation in a number of meaningful ways this year.

1/ Orange everywhere The Every Child Matters flag was raised at Grenfell following a walk around the campus on Sept. 27. Photo: Lori Lee Pike 2/ Creative and meaningful Danielle Hoven, who is a member of the Indigenous student caucus, adds to the CB Nuit art installation. Photo: Kristen Pittman 3/ All generations Dancers of all ages participated in the powwow. Photo: Lori Lee Pike 4/ Faculty participation Grenfell's Dr. Erica Samms Hurley dances near the tipi during the powwow. Photo: Lori Lee Pike 5/ Powwow visitors Quebec's Tupiq A.C.T was an exciting and significant addition to this year's event. Photo: Lori Lee Pike 6/ Leading the way Jeff Soper was the head male dancer at the powwow. Photo: Lori lee Pike 7/ Community member support Pictured are members of the Corner Brook Aboriginal Women's Association. The group is often present at Grenfell Campus for events and significant moments Photo: Lori Lee Pike

On Sept. 27, members of the Grenfell community gathered to reflect on the legacy of residential schools.

The day coincided with Orange Shirt Day, an Indigenous-led grassroots initiative that raises awareness of the intergenerational impact of residential schools on individuals, families and communities.

As well, Grenfell’s Office of Indigenous Affairs hosted an interactive installation that provided a visual representation of the status and progress of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s 94 calls to action during Corner Brook’s community outdoor art festival, CB Nuit.

The weekend’s events culminated with the eighth Annual Grenfell Campus All Nations Powwow on Sept. 29.

“Indigenization is a core priority at Memorial University, and we are committed to increasing Indigenous knowledge in our teaching and learning, research, community engagement, and student events and programs,” said Dr. Ken Jacobsen, vice-president, Grenfell Campus, as he addressed the powwow guests and participants. “This is a great opportunity to share, to learn and to deepen friendships. We desire to walk the walk with respect to truth and reconciliation.”