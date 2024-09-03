 Go to page content

Countdown to the centennial

Memorial University community invited to a special coffee break

Campus and Community

Sept. 3, 2024

By Memorial University

In 2025, Memorial University will celebrate 100 years of transforming the lives of individuals and their communities through higher education, cultivating generations of exceptional talent whose innovations fuel the future.

Memorial faculty, staff, students and retirees are invited to a special coffee break on Tuesday, Sept. 17, at 12 p.m. to mark the countdown to the centennial.

There will be performances, prizes, refreshments, a nature walk and some exciting news about Memorial’s upcoming 100th anniversary.

Students, faculty, staff and retirees are invited to join in person at the Queen Elizabeth ll Library lobby of the St. John’s campus.

You can also view the live-stream of this event at other campus locations: 

  • Grenfell Campus – Arts and Science atrium
  • Marine Institute – Hampton Hall
  • Signal Hill – Johnson Insurance atrium
  • Labrador Campus – LCA1009: Labrador Tea Room
  • Harlow Campus – The Lord Taylor Room

You can also join online at mun.ca.

Nature walks

When the in-person and live-stream event ends, at approximately 12:45 p.m. (NST), a nature walk at every campus is planned.

In St. John’s, the walk will begin at 1 p.m. (NST) in the Indigenous Garden, where Joanne Harris, Indigenous resource development co-ordinator, will lead a guided walk of the garden, speak about the Indigenous mural and highlight Indigenous spaces on the St. John’s campus.

The Indigenous Garden is between the Arts, Science and Math buildings.

Nature walk locations at other campuses will be announced at the end of the live-stream event.

Proud support

Our partners will play a vital role in Memorial University’s 100th-anniversary success.

This support means the world to our students, faculty, staff and more than 100,000 alumni.

Memorial University is proud to have belairdirect’s support for 100th-anniversary programming as the university’s signature partner.

Topics

To receive news from Memorial in your inbox, subscribe to Gazette Now.

Latest News

Dr. John Peters wears glasses and a blazer. He stands in front of a pond on a sunny day.

Sept. 4, 2024

A more resilient future

Master of Employment Relations Program director brings focus on labour and climate to role

Design featuring four researchers.

Sept. 3, 2024

‘Four more’

Royal Society of Canada recognizes Memorial University excellence

Sept. 3, 2024

Fall welcome

Orientation, matriculation, events and useful information

Aug. 30, 2024

Inspirational achievement

Faculty of Medicine cancer care advocate named to Top 25 Canadian Immigrant list

Lee Ann McKivor

Aug. 29, 2024

Recruit and retain

Memorial University's student enrolment plan in progress

Smiling, Dr. Dawn Bignell is seen wearing a blue top, earrings and dark colour glasses. Her photo appears in a design featuring potatoes in the background.

Aug. 29, 2024

Save our spuds

Memorial microbiologist working to get to bottom of 'common' potato disease