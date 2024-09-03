Campus and Community

By Memorial University

In 2025, Memorial University will celebrate 100 years of transforming the lives of individuals and their communities through higher education, cultivating generations of exceptional talent whose innovations fuel the future.

Memorial faculty, staff, students and retirees are invited to a special coffee break on Tuesday, Sept. 17, at 12 p.m. to mark the countdown to the centennial.

There will be performances, prizes, refreshments, a nature walk and some exciting news about Memorial’s upcoming 100th anniversary.

Students, faculty, staff and retirees are invited to join in person at the Queen Elizabeth ll Library lobby of the St. John’s campus.

You can also view the live-stream of this event at other campus locations:

Grenfell Campus – Arts and Science atrium

Marine Institute – Hampton Hall

Signal Hill – Johnson Insurance atrium

Labrador Campus – LCA1009: Labrador Tea Room

Harlow Campus – The Lord Taylor Room

You can also join online at mun.ca.

Nature walks

When the in-person and live-stream event ends, at approximately 12:45 p.m. (NST), a nature walk at every campus is planned.

In St. John’s, the walk will begin at 1 p.m. (NST) in the Indigenous Garden, where Joanne Harris, Indigenous resource development co-ordinator, will lead a guided walk of the garden, speak about the Indigenous mural and highlight Indigenous spaces on the St. John’s campus.

The Indigenous Garden is between the Arts, Science and Math buildings.

Nature walk locations at other campuses will be announced at the end of the live-stream event.

Proud support

Our partners will play a vital role in Memorial University’s 100th-anniversary success.

This support means the world to our students, faculty, staff and more than 100,000 alumni.

Memorial University is proud to have belairdirect’s support for 100th-anniversary programming as the university’s signature partner.