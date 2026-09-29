Energized in her role

Campus and Community

By Melissa Watton

Debbie Molloy, Memorial’s associate vice-president (people and culture), joined the university in late July.

In this Q&A, Ms. Molloy discusses her transition to the university and being energized by her new role.

MW: Could you share a bit about your background?

DM: I am a Memorial University graduate twice over.

I am very proud to have done my formal education here and I have worked in several areas.

I have worked in health care, energy, workers’ compensation and hospitality.

So, well-rounded and always in human resources.

I am coming to Memorial with about 30 years of experience in this area.

MW: What are your two Memorial degrees?

DM: I have a bachelor of commerce (co-op.) degree and a master of education (post-secondary) degree.

MW: Can you tell us a bit about who you are as a person?

DM: I am married, am a dog lover, a hiker, a very slow runner and I love spending time outdoors.

“Giving back to the province is important to me.”

I am from Newfoundland and Labrador, and giving back to the province is important to me.

I hope to continue that.

MW: What drew you to Memorial?

DM: Memorial’s mission and its legacy in Newfoundland and Labrador drew me here.

Being part of this vibrant community of creativity and discovery is truly inspiring to me.

MW: Your last position was in health care. Tell us about your move from health care to education.

DM: A lot of my career has been about giving back and being with organizations that have a lot of purpose.

I feel there are a lot of parallels between health care and education in that way.

I recognize that some of the work ahead will be challenging, but I see an opportunity to contribute to an evolving institution while remaining deeply committed to its students and the research and broader community.

MW: What is your vision for people and culture at Memorial?

DM: I have always approached human resources as an area that helps move an organization’s core mission forward.

You can only do that if you understand what each unit wants to accomplish and what the university as a whole is trying to accomplish.

“When people are connected to the heart of an organization, the work becomes so much easier.”

Being a strategic partner is important for our people and culture unit.

We can design programs and ensure our services support the university.

That is what has energized me throughout my career: being a strategic partner for the people side of the operation.

MW: What do you see as your priorities in this role?

DM: I think it is important that I get to know the organization, so listening and speaking with different stakeholders is important.

I want a good understanding of where we are now so I can help shape the future.

MW: You have been at Memorial for almost two months. How has it been so far?

DM: I feel really energized by the people that I am meeting.

I see an amazing level of dedication to Memorial’s mission.

Without exception, the people I have met are incredibly invested in their work, and I feel like that is such a strong foundation.

When people are connected to the heart of an organization, the work becomes so much easier.

This has been a time of discovery. I’m probably drinking from a firehose, but at the same time I go home every evening and reflect on what a great day it has been and the wonderful people I have met.

I am loving every minute of it!