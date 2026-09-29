Learn, reflect and act

Campus and Community

By Courtenay Griffin

Every year, the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation asks us to do something deceptively simple: listen.

Listen to survivors. Listen to families and communities living with the enduring impacts of residential schools.

Listen to the truths that have too often been ignored, denied or left untold.

And listen to one another as we consider reconciliation not as a destination, but as an ongoing commitment shaped by learning, reflection and action.

Orange Shirt Day and the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation honour residential school survivors, their families and communities. It is a day to reflect on the legacy of residential schools and the systems and attitudes that made them possible — a legacy that remains present in Newfoundland and Labrador and across the country.

At Memorial University, the work of truth and reconciliation belongs to all of us.

Memorial is committed to advancing truth and reconciliation through indigenization, relationship-building and education.

Yet, meaningful progress begins with people, conversations, questions, personal reflection and a willingness to engage with difficult histories.

It happens in classrooms and residence halls, around kitchen tables, through community gatherings, and in moments when we choose to learn something new.

Students are an important part of that journey. They bring diverse experiences, perspectives and understanding to conversations about truth and reconciliation. Some are just beginning to learn about the history and legacy of residential schools, while others carry personal, family or community connections to these stories.

The student voices that follow offer personal reflections on what Sept. 30 means to them and why this day continues to matter.

Members of the Memorial University community are encouraged to engage in their own reflection and take part in gatherings and conversations that invite deeper engagement with the meaning of this important day.

For more information, visit Memorial’s Orange Shirt Day web page.