Objective: career experimentation

Teaching and Learning

By Rebecca Newhook

Logan Bragg is part of Memorial's first Co-operative Internship in Physics cohort.

Physics students spend plenty of time in the lab, experimenting with the fundamentals of motion, electromagnetism, quantum phenomena, optics, waves, sound and more.

However, career experimentation hasn’t been part of the curriculum.

Until now.

Physics co-op. launched

Memorial University has launched the Co-operative Internship in Physics, which connects students with local, national and potentially international employers, building on the successes of existing Faculty of Science co-operative education programs and engaging community partners in student learning.

Dr. Ivan Saika-Voivod, former deputy head (undergraduate) of the Department of Physics and Physical Oceanography, says students often ask instructors what they can do with a physics degree in terms of employment.

“We know that our graduates go on to a multitude of in-demand careers, from medical physics to meteorology to aerospace engineering,” he said. “Adding a co-op. option to our undergraduate student experience allows students to explore career options and helps them apply classroom concepts in a workplace.”

Career exploration

Physics majors Logan Bragg and Johnathan Carew both secured work terms with local organizations this fall. They began in their roles this month.

The pair identified career exploration as a major motivator for participating in the Co-operative Internship in Physics.

Mr. Bragg, who is from Conception Bay South, says the co-op. option is “very exciting.”

“Not only will this work term complement my studies and help me apply knowledge and skills from the classroom to a real-world project,” he said, “but it will give me a powerful insight into my future career after the program.”

Mr. Carew echoes the sentiments.

“Everybody wonders what comes next for a career after a physics degree,” he said. “Having the opportunity to be part of a co-op. program is a new way for students to get an idea of what work is possible for students graduating from the Bachelor of Science (Physics) Program.”

Innovation pipeline

Mr. Bragg is working with Avalon Holographics, a company that builds advanced holographic displays to help people visualize spatial information in three dimensions without glasses or headsets.

Avalon Holographics has a long track record of successes with co-op. students, hosting 129 Memorial work term students over the past 10 years.

Krista Power, the company’s human Resources manager, says many of Avalon Holographics’ former students have gone on to join the company full time, which speaks to the value of investing in student talent.

“Over 15 per cent of our workforce is former co-op. students,” said Ms. Power. “Our co-op. students are an important part of our talent pipeline. They bring new perspectives, curiosity and a willingness to tackle complex challenges, while gaining meaningful, hands-on experience alongside our team.”

When Avalon heard Memorial University was launching a physics co-op. program, the team was genuinely excited, she says.

“Physics students have strong analytical and problem-solving skills that align incredibly well with the work we do in developing next-generation holographic display technology.”

For his part, Mr. Bragg is eager to learn more about the science behind 3D imaging technology.

He says Avalon’s 3D holographic display system is a cutting-edge technology that delivers imagery using billions of pixels.

“It’s incredible,” said Mr. Bragg. “I’m looking forward to supporting the design and setup of optical systems and experimental configurations that power the displays.”

First principles approach

Flatrock native Mr. Carew is working with AbbaTek Group. The company is developing advanced optofluidic quantum sensors for environmental monitoring.

Ivo Arrey, Abbatek’s chief innovation officer, says the company decided to hire a Memorial student because building deep-tech hardware requires a profound understanding of fundamental scientific principles.

“I hope to learn a lot from Abbatek and contribute as much as I can to their team and its goals with the skills I have acquired in my degree so far.” — Johnathan Carew

“Engineers build the vessel, but physicists define the fundamental reality of how our lasers interact with micro-particles,” said Mr. Arrey. “Jonathan’s specific focus on tuning our quantum physics parameters brings the exact scientific rigor we need to bridge the gap between theoretical models and real-world hardware.”

Mr. Carew says he is looking forward to applying his knowledge and learning.

“I hope to learn a lot from Abbatek and contribute as much as I can to their team and its goals with the skills I have acquired in my degree so far.”

Fundamental science

Mr. Bragg and Mr. Carew comprise Memorial’s first physics co-op. cohort, but they won’t be the last.

The next cohort will be available for work beginning in January 2027.

“Physics is the most fundamental science and is essential for understanding the world around us,” said Dr. Saika-Voivod. “The principles of physics that we teach in our program can be applied to problems that arise in all kinds of areas. We are looking forward to hearing more about the successes of physics students and the solutions they contribute to.”

Would you like to learn more about co-operative education opportunities in the Faculty of Science at Memorial University? Contact coopscihss@mun.ca.

Find out if the Co-operative Internship in Physics at Memorial is an option for you!