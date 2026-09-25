Latest round

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Applications being accepted for pair of institutional funds

Campus and Community

Sept. 25, 2026

By Jeff Green

Two separate funds are now open for applications from members of the university community.

Cross-Campus Initiatives Fund

The terms of reference for the Cross-Campus Initiatives Fund were recently updated.

The fund is meant to encourage and build on existing strategic relationships between Memorial’s campuses and may support initiatives that are strategic or operational in nature. Supported initiatives must require meaningful cross-campus collaboration, demonstrate a clear institutional or operational benefit, and align with Memorial University priorities.

The fund annually allocates $40,000 as one-time support for new initiatives that are clearly and demonstrably strategic for the units.

More details about the opportunity, including its updated terms of reference and guidelines for proposals, are available here. Inquiries can be directed to the Office of the Provost and Vice-President (Academic) at 709-864-8246 or via email.

Conference Fund

The Conference Fund provides funding for conferences, workshops or seminars that are hosted or co-hosted by Memorial.

Please note that the fund does not provide financial support for employees to travel to such events.

The fund allocates a total of $50,000 annually over three calls, providing one-time support of regular conferences and is intended to support small- to medium-scale events.

Terms of reference, including guidelines for applications, are available here. Inquiries can be directed to the Office of the Vice-President (Research) at 709-864-3650 or via email.

Applications to the Conference Fund must be submitted electronically.

Upcoming deadline

The latest deadline for both funds is Thursday, Oct. 15.

Please contact your unit’s grants facilitator (or, if your unit has no grants facilitator, the person with signing authority) to confirm if there are earlier, internal deadlines. These internal deadlines must be factored into the timing of the development and submission of these applications.

Applicants can learn more about the options offered by Conference and Event Services on its website. Its staff can provide advice and support for those planning in-person or remote events, as well as options for on-site/hybrid meetings.

The portfolios of the Vice-President (Research and Innovation), Vice-President (Academic), Deputy Provost (Marine Institute) and Deputy Provost (Grenfell and Labrador campuses) support both funds.

Memorial issues a call for applications three times per academic year (October, February and June).

Jeff Green is manager of communications in the Office of the Vice-President (Research and Innovation). He can be reached at jeffg@mun.ca.

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