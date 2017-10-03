Enjoy your stay

Campus and Community

By Paige Mattie

Conferences and Guest Accommodations on the St. John’s campus and Conference Services at Grenfell Campus have each been awarded the TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence.

The certificate is awarded for consistent outstanding traveller reviews on the TripAdvisor website.

Each summer, Memorial University’s student residences in St. John’s and Corner Brook transition into overnight accommodations for visitors from all over the world.

Thousands of bookings

Over the summer months, they host more than 8,000 room nights for individual travellers at the St. John’s campus and more than 10,000 room nights for conferences and group bookings.

Similarly, Grenfell welcomes 6,000 room nights for individual travellers and more than 2,000 room nights for conferences and group bookings.

“We care about the people who stay here and we are proud of our campus and what it offers to the guests.” — Yuri Gidge

As a new venture that began in the fall of 2016, the St. John’s campus also operates Hatcher House year-round as a space for university-affiliated groups and prospective students visiting St. John’s for short-term stays.

Comfort and pride

Yuri Gidge, conference support services co-ordinator, St. John’s campus, says their team works to make Memorial a comfortable place for people to stay.

“We care about the people who stay here and we are proud of our campus and what it offers to the guests,” he said.

Marie-Claude Renaud, conference services manager, Grenfell Campus, believes a large part of their success comes from the front desk staff.

“The front desk staff, most of them current students, go out of their way to be friendly and respond to people’s requests in a timely manner,” she said. “Collectively, as a team, they put a lot of emphasis on customer service.”

Mr. Gidge and Ms. Renaud both say staff members are always looking for ways to improve their services and they keep a close eye on the reviews they receive.

“Everyone on the team works really hard to make our residences a very comfortable place for people who stay here,” said Ms. Renaud. “The team is proud of this achievement and it means their attention to detail and their hard work is paying off.”

For more information about Conferences and Guest Accommodations at the St. John’s campus, visit here. For more information about Conference Services at the Grenfell Campus, visit here.