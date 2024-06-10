Familiar face, new role

Campus and Community

By Memorial University

For more than 20 years, Lisa Russell has worked to support Memorial University’s success and effective today, June 10, she takes on the role of executive director of the Board of Regents.

Ms. Russell’s appointment was approved by the Board of Regents at their May meeting and follows an internal competition and the recommendation to the board by the board chair and the president.

“We are thankful that Ms. Russell has agreed to take on this important role,” said President Neil Bose. “Her extensive experience at Memorial University has provided her with a depth of knowledge and expertise working with complex initiatives and diverse groups of partners and collaborators inside and outside of the institution.”

“Ms. Russell is well equipped to support the board as it continues to oversee the important work of the university,” said Glenn Barnes, board chair. “We look forward to working with her as we continue to advance Memorial University together for the benefit of all Newfoundlanders and Labradorians.”

“I approach each opportunity and challenge with the understanding that one area or function may lead, but success is dependent on effective teamwork and collaborations,” said Ms. Russell. “I’m excited to take on this new role and bring my deep experience at Memorial to support the institution and its board governance toward continued success.”

Background

Ms. Russell began her career at Memorial in 2000.

During the past 24 years, she has worked in both academic and administrative units in support of student success as well as that of the institution.

In her most recent role as associate director, Student Life, and chief convocation administrator, she has led collaborative, pan-university teams toward shared success.

Ms. Russell holds a bachelor of arts degree from Memorial University, a master of arts degree from Dalhousie University and a graduate certificate in strategic enrolment management from Royal Roads University.