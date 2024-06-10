 Go to page content

Familiar face, new role

Lisa Russell assumes the role of executive director, Board of Regents

Campus and Community

June 10, 2024

By Memorial University

For more than 20 years, Lisa Russell has worked to support Memorial University’s success and effective today, June 10, she takes on the role of executive director of the Board of Regents.

Ms. Russell’s appointment was approved by the Board of Regents at their May meeting and follows an internal competition and the recommendation to the board by the board chair and the president.

“We are thankful that Ms. Russell has agreed to take on this important role,” said President Neil Bose. “Her extensive experience at Memorial University has provided her with a depth of knowledge and expertise working with complex initiatives and diverse groups of partners and collaborators inside and outside of the institution.”

“Ms. Russell is well equipped to support the board as it continues to oversee the important work of the university,” said Glenn Barnes, board chair. “We look forward to working with her as we continue to advance Memorial University together for the benefit of all Newfoundlanders and Labradorians.”

“I approach each opportunity and challenge with the understanding that one area or function may lead, but success is dependent on effective teamwork and collaborations,” said Ms. Russell. “I’m excited to take on this new role and bring my deep experience at Memorial to support the institution and its board governance toward continued success.”

Background

Ms. Russell began her career at Memorial in 2000.

During the past 24 years, she has worked in both academic and administrative units in support of student success as well as that of the institution.

In her most recent role as associate director, Student Life, and chief convocation administrator, she has led collaborative, pan-university teams toward shared success.

Ms. Russell holds a bachelor of arts degree from Memorial University, a master of arts degree from Dalhousie University and a graduate certificate in strategic enrolment management from Royal Roads University.

Topics

To receive news from Memorial in your inbox, subscribe to Gazette Now.

Latest News

Two students chatting in the QEII Library in high walled upholstered seats.

June 11, 2024

By design

Cozy nooks, accessible space and calm vibes on the QEII's revamped fiesta deck

Grenfell Campus is pictured from a distance and surrounded by trees in fall.

June 6, 2024

Grenfell leadership update

Dr. Sandra Wright named interim dean, School of Arts and Social Science

June 5, 2024

Living lab

Farmers' first-hand knowledge key to climate resiliency collaboration

A brick and glass building lit up at night.

June 4, 2024

Academic excellence

Faculty of Medicine learners recognized with top convocation awards

June 3, 2024

Space to sea

A Memorial University-led team is using Canada’s satellites to map our oceans’ resources

A glass and brick building, the Faculty of Medicine exterior is pictured, shot from a low angle to show the blue sky and white clouds.

June 3, 2024

Patient-initiated research

Impact of visitor restrictions in long-term care facilities during pandemic