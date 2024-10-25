Fostering the arts

Campus and Community

By Melanie Callahan

The third annual Horseshoe Literary Festival will feature a wide array of diverse forms of art this weekend.

The two-day festival, founded by Grenfell Campus English professor Dr. Adam Beardsworth and organized this year by master of applied literary arts (MALA) student Mauricio Rodriguez, will feature published writers, artists and performers.

Events will span city venues, including the Corner Brook Rotary Arts Centre, Corner Brook Public Library and the Centre for Research and Innovation.

The events are designed for all ages, established artists and those who are just dipping their toes into the world of writing and art.

Attendees are invited to sign up for free creative workshops, attend engaging readings and join in for family-friendly activities.

“A two-day literary delight awaits you,” said Dr. Beardsworth. “Our goal for this festival is to get as many people as possible involved and to build on the region’s growing literacy community.”

Dr. Beardsworth also values the involvement of the graduate students of the MALA Program, who help to facilitate and host the festival.

“Initiatives such as this help our students connect with others in the community and to understand and appreciate the practical application of their program,” Dr. Beardsworth said.

Horseshoe Literary Journal

The festival is interrelated with a journal Dr. Beardsworth established, Horseshoe Literary Magazine.

The journal is edited by MALA students with supervision from Dr. Beardsworth.

This year’s festival will mark the launch of Horseshoe Literary Magazine’s fourth issue. Print copies will be available for purchase at the festival, along with books by the festival’s authors.

Schedule

Friday, Oct. 25

Rotary Arts Centre

7 p.m.: New Voices: Connie Boland, Chimwe Nzekwe, Doris Butt, Mervyn Ojukwu and Logan Ropson, music by Mery Perez and Mauricio Rodriguez

Saturday, Oct. 26

Corner Brook Public Library11 a.m.: Family Reading and Crafts

Centre for Research and Innovation

1 p.m.: Workshop No. 1: Horseshoe Community Press (Tom Halford and Andrew Testa), Book Making for Beginners: Come Out for a Stab!

Rotary Arts Centre

3 p.m.: Workshop No. 2. Agnes Walsh: Writing With Your Own Voice and Connecting Your Writing Voice to the Natural World

7 p.m.: Featured Writer’s Readings and Music: Agnes Walsh, Susie Taylor, Clay Smith, Douglas Walbourne Gough and Tom Halford, music by Scott Sheppard