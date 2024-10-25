 Go to page content

Fostering the arts

Supporting writers and artists at Corner Brook's Horseshoe Literary Festival

Campus and Community

Oct. 25, 2024

By Melanie Callahan

The third annual Horseshoe Literary Festival will feature a wide array of diverse forms of art this weekend.

Mery Perez is among the performers at the Horseshoe Literary Festival taking place in Corner Brook this weekend.
Photo: Lori Lee Pike

The two-day festival, founded by Grenfell  Campus English professor Dr. Adam Beardsworth and organized this year by master of applied literary arts (MALA) student Mauricio Rodriguez, will feature published writers, artists and performers.

Events will span city venues, including the Corner Brook Rotary Arts Centre, Corner Brook Public Library and the Centre for Research and Innovation.

The events are designed for all ages, established artists and those who are just dipping their toes into the world of writing and art.

“A two-day literary delight awaits you.” — Dr. Adam Beardsworth

Attendees are invited to sign up for free creative workshops, attend engaging readings and join in for family-friendly activities.

“A two-day literary delight awaits you,” said Dr. Beardsworth. “Our goal for this festival is to get as many people as possible involved and to build on the region’s growing literacy community.”

Dr. Beardsworth also values the involvement of the graduate students of the MALA Program, who help to facilitate and host the festival.

“Initiatives such as this help our students connect with others in the community and to understand and appreciate the practical application of their program,” Dr. Beardsworth said.

Horseshoe Literary Journal

The festival is interrelated with a journal Dr. Beardsworth established, Horseshoe Literary Magazine.

The journal is edited by MALA students with supervision from Dr. Beardsworth.

This year’s festival will mark the launch of Horseshoe Literary Magazine’s fourth issue. Print copies will be available for purchase at the festival, along with books by the festival’s authors.

Schedule

Friday, Oct. 25

Rotary Arts Centre

7 p.m.: New Voices: Connie Boland, Chimwe Nzekwe, Doris Butt, Mervyn Ojukwu and Logan Ropson, music by Mery Perez and Mauricio Rodriguez

Saturday, Oct. 26

Corner Brook Public Library11 a.m.: Family Reading and Crafts

Centre for Research and Innovation
1 p.m.: Workshop No. 1: Horseshoe Community Press (Tom Halford and Andrew Testa), Book Making for Beginners: Come Out for a Stab!

Rotary Arts Centre
3 p.m.: Workshop No. 2. Agnes Walsh: Writing With Your Own Voice and Connecting Your Writing Voice to the Natural World

7 p.m.: Featured Writer’s Readings and Music: Agnes Walsh, Susie Taylor, Clay Smith, Douglas Walbourne Gough and Tom Halford, music by Scott Sheppard

Melanie Callahan is a communications advisor with Grenfell Campus. She can be reached at mcallahan@grenfell.mun.ca.

Topics

To receive news from Memorial in your inbox, subscribe to Gazette Now.

Latest News

Design featuring green, yellow and white colours.

Oct. 25, 2024

Connections and contributions

Research Week takes centre stage from Nov. 25-29

A stylized landscape of book pages in pale shades of peach and yellow and white lines.

Oct. 25, 2024

A Coast Lines conversation

A Q&A with Coast Lines featured author Marjorie Doyle

Oct. 24, 2024

Questioning Commemorations

Dialogue and Debate event to explore the who, when and why of remembrance

A man and a woman lean against a glass railing smiling at the camera.

Oct. 24, 2024

Something to talk about

Memorial University-led research yields app for speech-language pathologists worldwide

Bahamian White Crab

Oct. 22, 2024

From one island to another

First-year Bahamian student conducts field work with land crabbers

Image showing the MUN Safe App on a phone featuring the Mobile BlueLight Feature

Oct. 18, 2024

Safety on campus

MUN Safe: much more than campus closure notifications