By Jillienne Thorne

Spring graduate Abby Blundell’s choice of Memorial University was influenced by its proximity to her home in Hickman’s Harbour, N.L.

Attending Memorial meant she could maintain close ties with her family — a testament to her deep-rooted connection to her community.

On Wednesday, May 29, she will cross the stage at the St. John’s Arts and Culture Centre to collect her bachelor of human kinetics and recreation (co-operative) degree.

Ms. Blundell’s academic voyage began with an intrigue for the complexities of the human body, leading her to initially major in biology.

However, the dynamic field of kinesiology captivated her, prompting a decisive switch.

“After completing my first year, I was still unsure of what I would want to do after school,” she said. “I realized that no matter what career I chose, I want to help people. I discovered the world of rehabilitation and saw kinesiology as a great step towards a future career in that field.”

One particular semester had the greatest impact on her academic experience, she says.

“The memories being made and the excitement of what’s to come is so cool to experience.” — Abby Blundell

She spent the summer months doing courses like Outdoor Recreation, Exercise Psychology, Health Promotion and Health Issues.

“They were so much fun and allowed me to build some awesome connections with my classmates,” Ms. Blundell recalled.

Residence Life co-op placement

As well, Ms. Blundell says the co-operative education component of her Bachelor of Human Kinetics and Recreation Program at Memorial was the perfect bridge between theory and practice, offering her hands-on experience in her field of interest.

Her initial work term with Student Residences as an activities and programming co-ordinator allowed her to contribute to the all-important community aspect of her university experience while completing her degree.

Her contributions to campus life included creating residence-wide programs that enhanced the collegiate experience for her peers.

“I helped plan and execute RezEx, the fall Welcome Week for students living in residence, as well as other events like trivia nights, sports tournaments and the ResLife Oasis,” said Ms. Blundell. “My favourite event that we put off would definitely have to be the final event of RezEx, the Dance in the Square. It’s such a fun way to end off a crazy week.”

Other highlights were move-in days at residence, as both a resident and as a staff member.

“The memories being made and the excitement of what’s to come is so cool to experience,” she said.

As Ms. Blundell prepares to don her cap and gown, she is already practising as a kinesiologist at Therapeutics Services Ltd. in St. John’s.

Up next?

Ms. Blundell is already making plans: she intends to further her education with a master’s degree in occupational therapy.