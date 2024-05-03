Interim dean appointed

Campus and Community

Dr. Robert Bailey has been appointed interim dean of the School of Science and the Environment at Grenfell Campus.

Dr. Bailey will begin his term on Monday, May 6, 2024. The appointment is for a period of one year (May 5, 2025) or until a dean is recruited, whichever occurs first.

Dr. Bailey began his academic career at Grenfell Campus as a visiting assistant professor in mathematics in 2013. He currently serves as associate professor and chair of the general science program.

The appointment was made following a call for expressions of interest, consultation with an advisory group and candidate interviews.

“Dr. Bailey has an impressive teaching, research and publication portfolio, and he has performed valuable service with Grenfell and pan-university committees and groups,” said Dr. Ken Jacobsen, interim vice-president (Grenfell Campus), who recommended Dr. Bailey for the appointment.

The recommendation was approved by Dr. Neil Bose, president and vice-chancellor (pro tempore).

Dr. Jacobsen also expressed appreciation to Dr. Morteza Haghiri.

“For the last two years, Dr. Haghiri has effectively led the School of Science and the Environment as interim dean,” he said. “Thank you very much, Dr. Haghiri, for your longstanding and dedicated service to Grenfell Campus and Memorial University.”