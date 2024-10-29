 Go to page content

It’s your ‘CALL’

Memorial University launches online hub for continuing education and professional development offerings

Oct. 29, 2024

By Memorial University

Seeking professional development or looking to kickstart your career?  

Memorial University’s Continuous, Adult and Lifelong Learning (CALL) has launched a website that brings together the wide range of Memorial’s credit and non-credit continuing education offerings from across the university under one digital roof.

They include professional development courses offered by Gardiner Centre, industrial training from the Marine Institute, summer camps from the faculties of Engineering and Applied Science and Science, the Johnson Geo Centre and more.  

Academic credit courses in the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences and schools at Grenfell Campus that are available to the public are also available on the CALL site.

“Learning is something we do throughout our lives, with different goals and motivations along the way.” — Dr. Ailsa Craig

Dr. Ailsa Craig, special advisor to the president on continuing education, is leading the development of the pan-university approach to supporting and developing how Memorial University meets diverse learning needs across Newfoundland and Labrador.

“CALL is a dynamic, accessible platform that helps community members explore and navigate Memorial’s wide range of continuing education offerings,” Dr. Craig said. “By bringing together educational offerings from across the university in one central, online space, we aim to help people pursue their passions, enhance their careers and broaden their horizons with ease.”  

cartoon road leading over a grassy hill with trees into a sunset. The words 'The right course can take you anywhere. it's your call' are over the image

Dr. Craig is also developing relationships with community organizations and other universities to expand offerings and create responsive continuing education models to support Memorial’s commitment to the province’s residents.

“Learning is something we do throughout our lives, with different goals and motivations along the way, and Memorial is here to help you — if you’ll excuse the pun — explore your calling!” 

Learn more

Learn more and enrol in any of the courses on the CALL website.

You can also subscribe to the CALL newsletter to stay updated about all things continuing education at Memorial.

Where will the journey take you? It’s your call.

Topics

To receive news from Memorial in your inbox, subscribe to Gazette Now.

Latest News

Oct. 29, 2024

Sun smart, skin smart

Cancer prevention group wants sunscreen dispensers to be as ubiquitous as hand sanitizer

Oct. 25, 2024

Fostering the arts

Supporting writers and artists at Corner Brook's Horseshoe Literary Festival

Design featuring green, yellow and white colours.

Oct. 25, 2024

Connections and contributions

Research Week takes centre stage from Nov. 25-29

A stylized landscape of book pages in pale shades of peach and yellow and white lines.

Oct. 25, 2024

A Coast Lines conversation

A Q&A with Coast Lines featured author Marjorie Doyle

Oct. 24, 2024

Questioning Commemorations

Dialogue and Debate event to explore the who, when and why of remembrance

A man and a woman lean against a glass railing smiling at the camera.

Oct. 24, 2024

Something to talk about

Memorial University-led research yields app for speech-language pathologists worldwide