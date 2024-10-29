Campus and Community

By Memorial University

Seeking professional development or looking to kickstart your career?

Memorial University’s Continuous, Adult and Lifelong Learning (CALL) has launched a website that brings together the wide range of Memorial’s credit and non-credit continuing education offerings from across the university under one digital roof.

They include professional development courses offered by Gardiner Centre, industrial training from the Marine Institute, summer camps from the faculties of Engineering and Applied Science and Science, the Johnson Geo Centre and more.

Academic credit courses in the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences and schools at Grenfell Campus that are available to the public are also available on the CALL site.

“Learning is something we do throughout our lives, with different goals and motivations along the way.” — Dr. Ailsa Craig

Dr. Ailsa Craig, special advisor to the president on continuing education, is leading the development of the pan-university approach to supporting and developing how Memorial University meets diverse learning needs across Newfoundland and Labrador.

“CALL is a dynamic, accessible platform that helps community members explore and navigate Memorial’s wide range of continuing education offerings,” Dr. Craig said. “By bringing together educational offerings from across the university in one central, online space, we aim to help people pursue their passions, enhance their careers and broaden their horizons with ease.”

Dr. Craig is also developing relationships with community organizations and other universities to expand offerings and create responsive continuing education models to support Memorial’s commitment to the province’s residents.

“Learning is something we do throughout our lives, with different goals and motivations along the way, and Memorial is here to help you — if you’ll excuse the pun — explore your calling!”

Where will the journey take you? It’s your call.