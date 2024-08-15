Leadership change

Campus and Community

By Memorial University

The Memorial University Board of Regents has been advised that the Board chair has resigned, effective today, Aug. 15, 2024.

The Board thanks Mr. Barnes for his seven years of service and steadfast commitment to Memorial as a regent since 2017 and as chair since 2022.

This decision follows a review process undertaken at a special meeting of the Board on Aug. 13, where members determined that recent email activity by the chair was not aligned with the Board of Regents’ Code of Conduct.

The Board appreciates the feedback received from students, alumni, faculty and staff and respects the views and perspectives shared.

The Board of Regents is committed to upholding the highest standards of ethical conduct, integrity, respect and inclusivity in its interactions with the Memorial community, other stakeholders and the public.

As previously indicated, the privacy breach associated with this incident has been reported to the provincial Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner as per legislative requirements.

The Board of Regents proceeded with its Code of Conduct review in accordance with the timelines set in that policy.

As vice-chair of the Board of Regents, Anik Rahman will be acting Board chair until a new chair is appointed by the lieutenant-governor in council, as per the Memorial University Act.