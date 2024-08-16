Leadership update

Campus and Community

By Memorial University

The search committee for the next vice-president (Grenfell Campus), announced on Aug. 12, held its first meeting on Aug. 14.

The university community can expect to receive regular updates from the committee.

The search will be supported by the senior leadership recruitment unit in the Office of Human Resources with Shauna Quinlan, manager, providing leadership.

This decision reflects the university leadership’s commitment to move away from the use of external consultants.

Consultations will be conducted with various stakeholders in the coming weeks to consider priorities for the next vice-president and the desired qualifications of candidates.

These consultations will help inform the entire process, including preparing the position profile, advertisement, shortlisting of candidates and the selection of the recommended candidate.

Details on the consultations will be shared shortly.

Applications for the position will be invited from internal and external candidates and the position will be broadly advertised nationally and internationally.

The last part of the search will be open and candidates who are included on the final shortlist will be invited to participate in presentations to the university community, meetings with stakeholders and will be expected to be available for in-person visits to several of Memorial’s campuses, including Grenfell Campus in Corner Brook and in St. John’s.

The open nature of the process will be communicated in all advertising.

Details will continue to be shared with the university community for the duration of the search.

Updates will be posted to the search website.

Feedback to the committee is welcome.

Search committee members include the following: