Living wall

Campus and Community

By Mandy Cook

Some thriving coleus shows off its beautiful contrasting colours in the Geo Centre's green wall.

Tucked inside a corner of Memorial’s Johnson Geo Centre lobby, something is growing quietly.

A lush collection of coleus, begonia rex, lamb’s ear, sweet potato vine, tradescantia, ferns, pilea, ivy and more is tucked into little plastic buckets stacked in rows in a “green wall.”

Adjacent to the plants is another section, mostly herbs, with pungent oregano, basil and mint, some of it planted from seed by summer camp children.

A Climate Collective initiative, the collective’s co-ordinators and Botanical Garden, Geo Centre and Facilities Management staff brought the wall to life.

Climate Collective is a project run by the Johnson Geo Centre with two main goals: to build a collaboration network within the climate innovation sector; and to increase capacity for climate innovation in the youth of our province.

Can you scroll down and help identify the plants captured by Memorial University photographer Rich Blenkinsopp?