Living wall

In pictures: discover the life growing under the Geo Centre's roof

Campus and Community

Jan. 23, 2026

By Mandy Cook

Tucked inside a corner of Memorial’s Johnson Geo Centre lobby, something is growing quietly.

A lush collection of coleus, begonia rex, lamb’s ear, sweet potato vine, tradescantia, ferns, pilea, ivy and more is tucked into little plastic buckets stacked in rows in a “green wall.”

Adjacent to the plants is another section, mostly herbs, with pungent oregano, basil and mint, some of it planted from seed by summer camp children.

A Climate Collective initiative, the collective’s co-ordinators and Botanical Garden, Geo Centre and Facilities Management staff brought the wall to life.

Climate Collective is a project run by the Johnson Geo Centre with two main goals: to build a collaboration network within the climate innovation sector; and to increase capacity for climate innovation in the youth of our province.

Can you scroll down and help identify the plants captured by Memorial University photographer Rich Blenkinsopp?

1/ Green wall

The Botanical Garden's Todd Walsh and Josh Elyk helped choose the plants for the wall and provided care instructions.

Photo: Rich Blenkinsopp

2/ Name this plant

Just one of the numerous plant varieties thriving on the wall in the Geo Centre.

Photo: Rich Blenkinsopp

3/ Watering care

A motorized valve sets the watering schedule and duration; a metal trough catches the water.

Photo: Rich Blenkinsopp

4/ Pretty pattern

Who can name this one?

Photo: Rich Blenkinsopp

5/ Nature's brilliance

And this?

Photo: Rich Blenkinsopp

6/ Rich substrate

The wall comes in rectangular sections of nine pots across and nine pots down. The Geo Centre's facilities staff Dennis Keough and Dennis Badcock built the wall, with a hand from Technical Services, who built the water trough, and Facilities Management.

Photo: Rich Blenkinsopp

7/ One galaxy

Connecting Earth with the Milky Way.

Photo: Rich Blenkinsopp

8/ Some faces behind the project

From left, Deborah Coombs, Botanical Garden, and Andrea Van Nostrand, Johnson Geo Centre, have both played a part in keeping the garden growing. Staff regularly pitch in to prune and plant cuttings to keep the wall in good shape.

Photo: Rich Blenkinsopp

Mandy Cook is the news editor with Marketing & Communications. She can be reached at mandyc@mun.ca.

