Message from the president

By Dr. Neil Bose

The diverse perspectives and experiences of the Memorial University community are vital to the success of this institution.

And to continually improve, we need to hear about those perspectives and experiences.

I’m pleased to share that the third annual Transforming Our Horizons – Enabling Cultures survey is now available for all students and employees.

This survey is anonymous.

Since stepping into the president’s role, I have aspired to rebuild and re-engage across our community, building stronger relationships, increasing collaboration and consultation, and aiming to build a culture of increased transparency and openness.

Our commitment

The Enabling Cultures survey measures the degree to which students and employees feel the university is progressing with its commitment to cultural change, as described in the Enabling Cultures section of the Transforming Our Horizons strategic plan.

The survey will be open until Thursday, Nov. 14.

You can find it here (Memorial login is required).

The results of the 2022 and 2023 surveys are here.

I hope you will take a few minutes to complete this survey.

Your input is important in guiding how we move forward to building stronger cultures within the university.