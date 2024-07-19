Message of support

Campus and Community

By Dr. Neil Bose

As we see increasing unrest in many countries around the world, we are reaching out to remind all members of our community of the resources available to them.

The Internationalization Office (IO) regularly reaches out directly to students whose home countries are experiencing turmoil, most recently to Bangladeshi students. International students can also contact the IO via email at international@mun.ca. Graduate students can contact sgs@mun.ca. The Department of Human Resources is available to faculty and staff who are in need of support.

Memorial has supports available for any students, faculty or staff who are in distress as a result of global conflicts.

For students, counsellors at the Student Wellness and Counselling Centre are available Monday-Friday and appointments can be made in person or by telephone (709-864-8500). The Student Support Office can be reached at studentsupport@mun.ca.

Students can also access keep.meSAFE anytime by calling 1-844-451-9700. Outside of North America, call 001-416-380-6578. This service provides real-time and/or appointment-based support in 60-plus languages for any school, health or general life concern confidentially and at no cost.

For employees, there are resources available through the Employee Assistance Program.

There are also community resources available. The 24-hour mental health crisis line can be reached province-wide at 1-888-737-4668 or you can text ‘talk’ to 686868.

The strength of our community comes from our unity and support for one another. Please avail of the resources available or reach out to a supervisor, colleague or friend for support.