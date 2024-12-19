Music for all

Campus and Community

By Danielle Hamel

Want to join a band?

Now’s your chance: the School of Music is launching MUN Concert Winds, a new ensemble in January 2025.

With no formal audition required, MUN Concert Winds aims to foster a creative and supportive environment for music-making on Memorial University’s St. John’s campus and the surrounding community.

Directed by Dr. Dylan Maddix, assistant professor of instrumental conducting and community engagement, and Carter Gaus and Owen Switzer, master’s students in instrumental conducting, the MUN Concert Winds will serve as a second wind band at the School of Music and will share the stage with the MUN Wind Ensemble at its end-of-semester concert scheduled for March 27.

The new ensemble welcomes all members of the Memorial University community who play a wind, brass or percussion instrument, including students from any major, faculty/staff (current or retired), alumni and advanced high school musicians.

The band also welcomes School of Music students looking to enhance their skills on their primary or secondary instruments.

While prior experience playing in an ensemble is required, there will be no formal audition process to join.

Instead, there will be an audition to decide where you might fit best.

Dr. Madix says the focus of the ensemble will be to create a vibrant and diverse community of musicians, develop lasting friendships, be challenged, have fun and grow.

“This ensemble not only brings together students from different departments, including biochemistry, commerce, kinesiology, marine biology, engineering, music and more, but also current and retired faculty and staff from across campus. It also offers high school students a chance to experience the beautiful community Memorial University is so well known for. Ultimately, this ensemble celebrates the past, present, and future of Memorial’s campus community.”

Are you joining?

Members of the MUN Concert Winds will be expected to commit to weekly rehearsals on Tuesday evenings throughout the winter 2025 semester.

They will also be given the opportunity to work with Alex Shapiro, the 2025 composer-in-residence, based out of Washington State’s remote San Juan Island, who will work directly with MUN Wind Bands as it prepares to perform her repertoire during the March 27 program, Land & Sea.

For more information on the School of Music’s various ensembles, visit here.

For more information on how to join the MUN Concert Winds, visit here.