National celebration

National Indigenous Peoples Day honours diverse culture and history

Campus and Community

June 21, 2019

Despite the cool weather on the first day of summer, the Memorial community joined the Aboriginal Resource Office and MUNSU for a National Indigenous Peoples Day celebration.

Participants were treated to moose and vegan burgers while listening to traditional music sung by members of the Nunatsiavut and Mi’kmaw communities.

1/ Raising their voices

Some of the performers during the June 21 festivities on the St. John's campus.

Photo: Rich Blenkinsopp

2/ Traditional clothing

Sheila O'Neill of the Aboriginal Resource Office wore a beautiful beaded dress to celebrate National Indigenous Peoples Day.

Photo: Rich Blenkinsopp

3/ Food is life

Everyone was invited for lunch! Moose burgers were a highlight for those who stopped by for a bite.

Photo: Rich Blenkinsopp

4/ MUNSU provides

Memorial University of Newfoundland Students' Union operated the grill. The student union also provided a shuttle to First Light's festivities at the Techniplex in St. John's, where celebrations continued into the afternoon.

Photo: Rich Blenkinsopp

5/ NIPD

Happy National Indigenous Peoples Day, everyone!

Photo: Rich Blenkinsopp

