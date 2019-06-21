National celebration

Despite the cool weather on the first day of summer, the Memorial community joined the Aboriginal Resource Office and MUNSU for a National Indigenous Peoples Day celebration.
Participants were treated to moose and vegan burgers while listening to traditional music sung by members of the Nunatsiavut and Mi’kmaw communities.
1/ Raising their voices
Some of the performers during the June 21 festivities on the St. John's campus.
Photo: Rich Blenkinsopp
2/ Traditional clothing
Sheila O'Neill of the Aboriginal Resource Office wore a beautiful beaded dress to celebrate National Indigenous Peoples Day.
Photo: Rich Blenkinsopp
3/ Food is life
Everyone was invited for lunch! Moose burgers were a highlight for those who stopped by for a bite.
Photo: Rich Blenkinsopp
4/ MUNSU provides
Memorial University of Newfoundland Students' Union operated the grill. The student union also provided a shuttle to First Light's festivities at the Techniplex in St. John's, where celebrations continued into the afternoon.
Photo: Rich Blenkinsopp
5/ NIPD
Happy National Indigenous Peoples Day, everyone!
Photo: Rich Blenkinsopp