Campus and Community

By Memorial University

The Government of Newfoundland and Labrador has announced Justin Ladha as the new chair of Memorial University’s Board of Regents.

The appointment was effective Tuesday, Aug. 20.

Mr. Ladha is chief executive officer of KMK Capital Inc.

He has experience as a member of the board of directors of Nalcor Energy-Oil and Gas Inc. and as a past chair of the St. John’s Board of Trade.

He is also a member of the Royal Newfoundland Yacht Club executive.

Mr. Ladha holds a bachelor of commerce degree from Memorial University and an Institute of Corporate Directors designation from the University of Toronto’s Rotman School of Management.

President Neil Bose welcomes Mr. Ladha to the role and looks forward to his contributions to fostering an inclusive community dedicated to innovation, excellence and student success.

“Since joining the Board of Regents last year, Justin has been a thoughtful and engaged regent,” said Dr. Bose. “I look forward to continuing to work with him in service to our students, faculty, staff and the wider community.

“Memorial has a pivotal role to play in supporting Newfoundland and Labrador’s culture, economy and communities through its teaching and learning, research and public engagement activities,” Dr. Bose continued. “Justin’s background and perspective will be a significant benefit to the university as it continues to work in support of its mission and towards its vision.”

The Government of Newfoundland and Labrador appointed the new board chair, as is the case for most of the board’s members.

Minister of Education Krista Lynn Howell expressed her appreciation to Mr. Ladha as well as Anik Rahman, who served as acting chair.

“I congratulate Justin Ladha on his appointment as chair of Memorial University’s Board of Regents,” she said. “His experience as a member of the board, combined with his professional background will provide crucial leadership as the university embarks on its presidential search and continues to work on other important matters. I would also like to thank Vice-chair Anik Rahman, for serving as interim chair, and I believe he will continue to play an important role on the Board of Regents going forward.”

Memorial operates on a bicameral system of governance.

The Board of Regents is a volunteer board that oversees the management, administration and control of property, revenue, business and affairs of the university.

Its 30 members are representative of the public and the institution.

Most are appointed by the provincial government, including the chair, faculty and student representatives.

Six members are elected by Memorial’s alumni.

The senate is responsible for all academic matters of the university.