One year out!

Canada Games celebrations: community baseball game, barbecue and volunteering

Aug. 5, 2024

By Maria Carroll

The countdown to the 2025 Summer Canada Games is on!

The Games will take place in St. John’s, N.L., from Aug. 8-25, 2025.

In one year from now, Memorial University will welcome more than 4,800 athletes, coaches, and managers to the St. John’s campus as the university will serve as the Games village for the 2025 Canada Games.

As a proud community partner, Memorial will also provide space for the team mission offices and meetings, polyclinic, media and broadcast centre, social programming and venues for various sports.

Memorial University will be a venue for seven sports, including artistic swimming, athletics (track and field), basketball, soccer, diving, swimming and volleyball.

Celebrations begin

Celebrations begin this week as the Canada Games Host Society is kicking off the one-year-out countdown with a series of public events presented by CAA from Aug. 5–11.

Join them at St. Pat’s Ballpark in St. John’s on Monday, Aug. 5, from 6-10 p.m. for a free community baseball game.

The event will feature a matchup between the Under 21 provincial female baseball team and a team of local special guests. While at the game, enjoy a free barbecue, concerts on the main stage, sports demonstrations, carnival games, and much more.

Whether you solve the community puzzle hunt (you may find answers at Memorial), become a volunteer or meet Gusty the mascot at the Royal St. John’s Regatta, there are many fun ways to learn about the 2025 Canada Games all week long.

For more information on the one-year-out celebrations and a full schedule of events, visit here.

Volunteer with the host society

The 2025 Canada Games is looking for 5,000 volunteers to assist during the Games.

With more than 150 different roles to take part in, the experience will give volunteers a unique opportunity to be part of something great and generate a new base of volunteers with specific event training in Newfoundland and Labrador.

The host society’s volunteer registration portal opens on Tuesday, Aug. 6. To learn more about becoming a 2025 Canada Games volunteer, visit here.

More information

The Canada Games is the largest multi-sport event in the country.

The Games will bring together more than 4,800 athletes from 700 communities across Canada to compete in 19 different sports in five municipalities in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Held every two years and alternating between summer and winter sports, the Games showcases the best in amateur youth sport.

The Games are an inclusive event with able-bodied athletes and athletes with physical and intellectual disabilities competing in the same Games environment.

For more information about Memorial University’s involvement in the Games, visit here.

Maria Carroll is a senior communications and social media advisor at Memorial University. She can be reached at maria.carroll@mun.ca.

