Our centennial

From a single college with three programs to a full-fledged university with over 300 programs across six campuses.

In 1925, Memorial University College officially opened its doors.

And in 2025, we mark 100 years of educating the people of Newfoundland and Labrador and beyond.

“It’s incredible to think about how much Memorial University has evolved over the past 100 years and the profound impact it has had on individuals, communities and the province in that time,” said Lisa Browne, vice-president (administration, finance and advancement).

Memorial’s role in the province has been multi-faceted, Ms. Browne added. It has cultivated leaders across all sectors of the province, from teachers and social workers to nurses and engineers. Faculty members have undertaken diverse research and contributed their expertise to help businesses, organizations and industries to meet challenges and find solutions to complex issues, and the university has worked with communities and individuals to discover mutual benefit and enrichment through collaboration.

“Memorial University’s founders had big dreams and a clear mission: to be a university of and for this province. We have been steadfast in pursuing that mission and are excited to continue to serve the province in the many years to come,” Ms. Browne said.

Memorial will commemorate its centennial with special projects, events and storytelling, all highlighting the university’s impact over the past century and explore its path into the future.

The Centennial 100

Last fall, Memorial launched a call for nominations for The Centennial 100, a campaign that celebrates the people who have had or are having an indelible impact on shaping what Memorial is today and what it will be moving forward.

Nominations poured in.

Today we’re proud to present the inaugural group of The Centennial 100 — the builders, champions, creators and innovators whose work and leadership help tell Memorial’s story.

The full Centennial 100 will be revealed throughout the year via the 100th anniversary website and on our social media channels.

The inaugural group, found below, reaches back to the university’s early years and includes individuals who have made a more recent impact.

Builders

Dr. Donald F. Cook, founding director of Memorial’s School of Music

Elder G. Jean Crane, an instrumental guide on Memorial’s path to truth and reconciliation

Dr. Janet Gardiner, the first woman to chair Memorial’s Board of Regents

Champions

Ijeoma Nicole Obiodiaka, who revitalized Memorial’s Black Students Association

Kristen Pittman, whose work on indigeneity fosters a vibrant and supportive environment for Indigenous students at Grenfell Campus

Dr. Rob Shea, whose 30-plus career at St. John’s campus and the Marine Institute left a lasting impact in education and career services

Creators

Dr. George Story, who spent a quarter of a century capturing the province’s unique words and dialect in the Dictionary of Newfoundland English

Dr. Agnes O’Dea, who compiled the first comprehensive bibliography of Newfoundland and Labrador writing

Innovators

Dr. Arthur Maxwell House, who established Memorial as a global leader in telemedicine

Glenn Roy Blundon, who advocated for students with disabilities and whose legacy led to the Blundon Centre.

You can read about all 10 of these inspiring individuals on The Centennial 100 web page.

Centennial projects

Thirty-five projects received 100th Anniversary Fund grants to help the Memorial community celebrate its centennial.

A sample of the 35 projects are a commemorative art project at Labrador Campus; Rabble Rousers, a relaunch of the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences’ ladies’ reading room; Stars in the Firmament, a celebration of the visual arts program at Grenfell Campus; and Trailblazers of the Space Age, an examination of the Faculty of Medicine’s use of satellite technology to deliver health care and education to remote areas

The funded projects can be found by visiting the 100th anniversary website. Further details will be revealed as the project plans evolve.

“The breadth and depth of the anniversary projects demonstrates just how many stories there are to tell about Memorial’s impact on Newfoundland and Labrador,” said Ms. Browne. “We’re excited to share these stories with our community over the coming year, and to celebrate our achievements while looking towards another 100 years together.”

Memorial University is proud to have belairdirect as a signature partner of 100th anniversary programming.