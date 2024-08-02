 Go to page content

Play ball!

Memorial University hosting U-15, U-17 women's national basketball championships

Campus and Community

Aug. 2, 2024

By Maria Carroll

More than 300 athletes, coaches and managers representing 11 provinces and territories will arrive on the St. John’s campus this weekend.

Members of the Team Newfoundland and Labrador 15U and 17U women's basketball teams that will be competing in the tournament holding a Newfoundland flag
Members of the Team Newfoundland and Labrador U-15 and U-17 women’s basketball teams will compete in the tournament.
Photo: submitted

The contingent will be in Newfoundland and Labrador to compete in the 2024 Canada Basketball Under 15 and Under 17 women’s national championships.

The tournaments begin Monday, Aug. 5, with preliminary games played in the Physical Education building gym and the Field House.

The competition will continue throughout the week and conclude on Saturday, Aug. 10, with the crowning of the next national champions.

Preparing for the Canada Games

While some of the athletes will have a chance to return to St. John’s next year to represent their province or territory in the 2025 Canada Games, the national tournament also presents a unique opportunity to see a large-scale athletic event on Memorial’s St. John’s campus.

The athletes, coaches and managers will stay in residence, eat in the dining hall and compete at the university’s athletic facilities, just like they will next summer. 

The Canada Games host society will be on campus during the competition days to observe and answer any questions people may have about the upcoming Games.

Visitors on campus

Along with the athletes, Memorial will see more than 100 volunteers and hundreds of parents and supporters from across the country participate in the event.

Spectator parking has been designated in parking lot 1A.

There will be an increase in vehicles and pedestrian traffic in the area, so, as always, please drive carefully.

See the action

Canada Basketball National Championships logo

For the full schedule of games please visit the Canada Basketball website for more information.

Games will be live-streamed on the Canada Basketball YouTube page, as well.

Tournament passes and day passes can be purchased on-site in the School of Human Kinetics and Recreation main lobby starting on Monday, Aug. 5.

Maria Carroll is a senior communications and social media advisor at Memorial University. She can be reached at maria.carroll@mun.ca.

Topics

