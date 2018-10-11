Post-secondary review

Campus and Community

The provincial government has released an update on the post-secondary education review announced in the 2018 provincial budget and provided a draft of the review’s guiding terms of reference (TOR) to the College of the North Atlantic and Memorial University communities for their input. As part of ongoing efforts to keep the university community updated about the review, the university is sharing the TOR widely and inviting input that will be relayed to government.

“I expect that the Board of Regents, University Senate and the vice-presidents council, as well as other individuals and groups at Memorial, will consider the draft TOR and provide feedback as appropriate,” noted Dr. Gary Kachanoski. Feedback can be sent to psereview@mun.ca until Nov. 2, the deadline set by government.

Following the release of the finalized TOR and the appointment of a panel of experts by the province’s Independent Appointments Commission, details of the consultation process are expected to be released in the coming months.

“At that point, I encourage all members of the university community, and Newfoundlanders and Labradorians more broadly, to consider contributing to this important review process during the consultation phase,” said Dr. Kachanoski. “Memorial plays a vital role in the social, cultural and economic development of this province. Through the discovery, creation, application and transfer of knowledge, Memorial supports not only the province’s aspirations, but also the aspirations of individuals through the attainment of post-secondary education.”

Information about the provincial government’s PSE review, including the draft TOR, and information about the last review conducted in 2004-05, is available at https://www.mun.ca/president/home/pse-reviews/