Pride public lecture

Campus and Community

By Joshua Goudie

Memorial University is set to spotlight the well-being, inclusion and resilience of LGBTQ+ individuals in academic spaces.

Celebrating 2SLGBTQIA+: Conversation with Memorial Alumni takes place on Thursday, June 12, from 12–1:30 p.m. in room 1M102 in the Faculty of Medicine building.

The event is in conjunction with Pride Month and Memorial’s 100th Anniversary celebrations.

Emphasis on campus environments

The event features Dr. Michael R. Woodford, a Memorial alumnus and internationally recognized scholar whose research focuses on LGBTQ+ individuals and communities, with particular emphasis on campus environments.

As a professor of social work at Wilfrid Laurier University, Dr. Woodford’s work explores the mental health and academic success of LGBTQ+ students, analyzing campus climate, microaggressions and the experiences of those with intersecting marginalized identities.

He served as the principal investigator of the Thriving on Campus project, which brought together more than 300 university and college leaders to advance support for LGBTQ+ students nationwide.

His innovative research tools and commitment to student well-being were recently recognized with the 2024 Donald F. Morgenson Award for Teaching Excellence.

“Threats and hatred toward 2SQLGBT+ communities and their allies are not just emanating from south of the border,” said Dr. Carol-Lynne D’Arcangelis, head of the Department of Gender Studies in the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences, which is co-sponsoring the event. “Public events promoting justice and equity for 2SQLGBTIA+ communities and, importantly, celebrate their contributions to the body politic are essential.”

Campus pride

A panel discussion and networking reception with refreshments will follow Dr. Woodford’s presentation.

All members of the Memorial community are invited and encouraged to attend either in person or online.

The event is being hosted by the Office of the Vice-Provost, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion, in partnership with Student Life, the Department of Gender Studies and the Faculty of Medicine, with additional support from Memorial’s 100th Anniversary Fund.