Privacy breach under review

Memorial University responds to privacy, code of conduct violation allegations

Campus and Community

July 26, 2024

By Memorial University

Memorial University is aware of media reports of recent email activity involving a Board of Regents member that could constitute a privacy breach.

In accordance with the university’s process regarding potential privacy breaches, Memorial’s Information Access and Privacy Office conducted an investigation.

It determined there was an unauthorized disclosure of an email sent by a third-party individual to a member of the Board of Regents.

As per legislative requirements, this finding was reported to the provincial Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner today and the individual whose privacy was violated has been notified.

As a result of the investigation, privacy training has been recommended.

Board members are also governed by a code of conduct and bylaws.

This matter is being reviewed through the processes set out in the Board of Regents’ code of conduct.

Memorial will communicate further on this matter following the completion of that review.

