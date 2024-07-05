Reflecting on Memorial Day

Campus and Community

By Sandy Woolfrey-Fahey

Memorial University and its representatives were honoured to participate in events marking the 100th anniversary of the unveiling and dedication of the Newfoundland National War Memorial.

This moving ceremony on July 1 included the military funeral for the unknown soldier, whose journey home began in late May. Memorial’s Chancellor Earl Ludlow accepted an invitation from Veteran’s Affairs Canada to attend as part of the Canadian delegation for the unknown soldier’s repatriation from northern France.

The weekend leading up to Memorial Day was marked with many acts of remembrance for Memorial representatives, along with other special guests and thousands of Newfoundlanders and Labradorians. This included lowering Memorial University flags to half-mast on all campuses to commemorate the lying in state of the unknown soldier from sunrise on June 28 to noon on July 1 and flying the Union Jack on July 1 to mark Memorial Day.

The university participated and co-sponsored an event with Royal Newfoundland Regiment at The Rooms on June 29, to remember the Unknown Soldier and other soldiers who went to war and never came home.

The Rooms houses exhibits dedicated to Beaumont-Hamel and the Trail of the Caribou. Chancellor Ludlow, who was master of ceremonies for the event, was joined by other members of the board and leadership to recognize this somber time of remembrance.

On June 30 Chancellor Ludlow, Dr. Neil Bose, president and vice-chancellor pro tempore and Glenn Barnes, chair of the Board of Regents attended the annual Beaumont-Hamel Commemorative Dinner which allowed guests an opportunity to reflect on the fighting and loss at Beaumont-Hamel during the First World War.

Memorial youth

Three Memorial youth participated in the events around the July 1 ceremony. Mackenzie Luff and Mckenzie Hutchings were invited by Veteran’s Affairs Canada to attend the weekend’s reception and commemorative dinner and participated in the July 1 ceremony as youth representatives for the Government of Canada delegation.

Benjamin Roberts is a Bachelor of Commerce (Co-operative) student at Memorial, a Corporal in the Canadian Armed Forces and part of the Royal Newfoundland Regiment. He had the honour of serving as a member of the bearer party for the unknown solider during the repatriation ceremonies in France in May and in St. John’s on July 1.

He calls the entire experience remarkable. “One experience topped it all for me. On July 1, lining the base of the National War Memorial were dozens of veterans, men we owe our lives and freedoms to. At the end of the ceremony our bearer party marched past these hardened men. I felt such pride as they broke into applause and cheers, shouting thanks and praise to us for bringing the unknown soldier home. I will never forget this experience and I will be forever grateful to be given the honour of carrying our boy home.”

Placing Memorial’s wreath

The Chancellor joined dignitaries on the cenotaph during the July 1 ceremony. Later that evening, when the cenotaph reopened to the public, Memorial’s wreath was respectfully placed with others.

The Book of Remembrance, a replica of the Newfoundland Book of Remembrance, which commemorates the lives of those who died serving their country, is available for viewing in the Centre for Newfoundland Studies, and online through the Digital Archive Initiative.

Memorial University continues to stand as a living Memorial to embody the aspirations of those who have served. We will not forget.