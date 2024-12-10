 Go to page content

Reflections and looking ahead

Memorial University's EDI-AR 2024 milestones and 2025 plans

Campus and Community

Dec. 10, 2024

By Udantha Chandraratne

Fostering a more equitable and justice-oriented campus community throughout 2024.

A scene from the inaugural International Equity, Diversity, Inclusion and Anti-Racism Conference earlier this year at Signal Hill Campus.
Photo: Kristine Breen

That was the focus of the Office of Equity, Diversity, Inclusion and Anti-Racism (EDI-AR) at Memorial University this year — as it will be in 2025.

By facilitating strategic initiatives, hosting impactful events, and developing and maintaining meaningful partnerships, the EDI-AR team is building equity and justice into the fabric of Memorial University.

These efforts are focused on Memorial’s commitments outlined in its Strategic Plan to address systemic inequities and create an environment where diversity is celebrated, and individuals feel valued and respected.

At the forefront of these is Vice-provost Dr. Delores V. Mullings.

“As we reflect on the milestones achieved over the past year, the momentum established by EDI-AR lays a solid foundation for the exciting initiatives planned for next year, further advancing Memorial University’s commitment to equity and justice,” Dr. Mullings said.

Dr. Delores V. Mullings leading a session at Memorial.
Photo: Dan Chandraratne

Just some of the highlights are the progress of the EDI-AR Strategic Plan; the development of Memorial’s Human Rights Policy; and the development of a Racial Justice Accessibility Tool Kit, for which two consultations are scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 15.

A number of events also took place throughout the year, such as Black History and Liberation Month; International Women’s Day; Disability Employment Awareness Month; and the inaugural EDI-AR International Conference.

Upcoming initiatives in 2024-25

Preparations are underway for the highly anticipated EDI-AR Conference 2025, that will take place May 22-23, 2025. The two-day event is designed to inspire change-makers through expert panels, interactive workshops and community-led discussions, fostering local and global perspectives on systemic change. Submissions for proposals will be opened at the end of November.

Also in the new year, a 2SLGBTQIA+ event will foster meaningful dialogue and encourage decision-makers to explore strategies for creating a more inclusive and equitable university environment for 2SLGBTQIA+ community members and planning is already underway to highlight February’s African History and Liberation Month through internal and external partnerships.

Memorial University is committed to creating a campus where equity, diversity, inclusion and anti-racism is at the heart of everything we do. Learn more at the Office of Equity, Diversity, Inclusion and Anti-Racism on its website or on Facebook, Instagram or X.

Udantha Chandraratne is the media and content creator in the Office of Equity, Diversity, Inclusion and Anti-Racism at Memorial University. He can be reached at achandraratn@mun.ca.

