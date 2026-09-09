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Regents appointed

Memorial University’s Board of Regents’ welcomes new regents

Campus and Community

Sept. 9, 2026

By Memorial University

The Government of Newfoundland and Labrador has announced appointments to Memorial’s Board of Regents.

The six newest members are Dean Ingram, Alex Gibson, Peter Carver, Travis Martin, Leslie Rowsell and joint representative Nina Rumbolt-Pye, who also serves on the College of the North Atlantic’s Board of Governors. More information about these regents can be found in the government’s news release.

They join recently elected alumni representatives Anik Rahman, Kanani Penashue-Davis, Steven Gardiner, Connie Duffett, Trudy Morgan-Cole and Bridgette Abbott, whose terms began on Sept 1.

Board of Regents Chair Justin Ladha welcomed the new regents.

“On behalf of the board and administration, I thank these individuals for agreeing to serve Memorial University,” he said. “The range of experience and expertise among regents positions us to continue the important governance work already underway to enable and advance Memorial’s core priorities of academic excellence, research intensity, student experience and our special obligation to Newfoundland and Labrador.”

The new appointments are effective for three-year terms and follow a set of appointments in June 2026.

Memorial has a bicameral, or shared, system of governance: the Senate, which is responsible for all academic matters of the university, and the Board of Regents, which oversees the management, administration and control of property, revenue, business and university affairs.

Board members are trustees of Memorial University, which means they have a fiduciary obligation to act in the institution’s best interest at all times, above personal, professional or external interests, regardless of whether they were elected or appointed and regardless of any constituent base. While board members have a right to ensure that their constituents’ views and interests are represented, their fiduciary obligation requires them to act in the best interest of the university as a whole.

More information about the Board of Regents can be found here.

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