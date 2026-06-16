Board appointments

Campus and Community

The province has reappointed four members and appointed two new members to Memorial University’s Board of Regents.

Board Chair Justin Ladha and Regents Bob Hallet, Tim Powers, Lynn Zurel have been reappointed for three-year terms. Donna Rideout and Glenn Normore have been appointed as two joint Memorial University – College of the North Atlantic representatives effective June 12, 2026.

“The Memorial University community is grateful that these community volunteers have chosen to invest their time and talent in service to the province’s university,” said Dr. Janet Morrison, president and vice-chancellor. “I look forward to continuing the important work together as a Board and with Senate to foster a financially sustainable and vibrant Memorial University for the benefit of all Newfoundlanders and Labradorians.”

“I would like to express my thanks to all the board members who have finished serving with us in 2026 for their dedication and contributions to Memorial University.”

The voting period for the 2026 Board of Regents alumni elections closed on June 11 and the results are expected to be announced by the end of June. The alumni appointments will be effective Sept. 1, 2026.

Memorial has a bicameral system of governance: Senate, which is responsible for all academic matters of the university, and the Board of Regents, which oversees the management, administration and control of property, revenue, business and affairs of the university.