Tiny particles, outsized learning

Research

By Melanie Callahan

A Grenfell Campus laboratory is providing incredible research opportunities to learn about the natural world by exploring its tiniest parts.

The LEAN Lab, or the Laboratory for Environmental and Analytical Nanogeochemistry, will build the foundation for the emerging field of environmental nanogeochemistry, which blends emerging technologies in nanotechnology with the natural world.

A production company recently visited campus and produced a video explaining the project.

LEAN provides the rare opportunity to look at natural nanoparticles in media like water at a minute scale, according to Dr. Chad Cuss, associate professor of environmental inorganic/geochemistry in the School of Science and the Environment.

Nanochemistry is a branch of chemistry that studies and examines materials and chemical reactions at the nanoscale. At this tiny level, particles behave in unique ways, giving materials completely new physical, optical and chemical properties compared to larger bulk materials

To examine each particle, they are sprayed into a fine mist, heated hotter than the sun’s surface, causing each particle to burst into a cloud of ions, and sorted and measured by mass. In a six-minute pass, more than four million measurements are made, allowing for incredible access to information for learning and research.

“This research allows us to investigate things that might look uniform and consistent from the surface, but actually contain millions of tiny particles that differ in size and composition,” said Dr. Cuss. “The system is different, the tools are different and how we collect samples is different. Starting to understand the actual natural nanosystems and how those are related to their ecological roles is brand new.”

The project has collaborators in St. John’s, Québec, various locations in the United States, Switzerland, Germany, France and the United Kingdom.

Connected to the community

LEAN is built on three guiding principles: people, place and connection.

As LEAN is deeply connected to the community it serves, students benefit from strong relationships with faculty, hands-on learning and meaningful research, and access to the province’s natural learning landscape, says Dr. Cuss.

“I have access to state-of-the-art instruments as well as collaborative research experiences.” — Dr. Salani Fernando

These factors combine to create a rich environment for experiential learning, scientific discovery and personal growth.

“This research is important right now because of the environmental pressures from agriculture, mining, industry and climate change on soil and water quality,” said Dr. Salani Fernando, a post-doctoral fellow at Grenfell Campus. “LEAN provides a unique combination of advanced analytical instrumentation, expertise in the field and collaborative research environment. I have access to state-of-the-art instruments as well as collaborative research experiences.”

For Claire Churchill, a master of science in boreal ecosystems and agricultural sciences student, the most rewarding part of working with LEAN has been the variety of learning opportunities its provided.

“We’re quite a small campus, so I get a lot of one-on-one time with support and guidance from Dr. Cuss, which has been really helpful in pushing my research forward,” she said.

Being part of the project has also been rewarding for Kevin Mackenzie, a recent B.Sc. environmental science chemistry graduate.

“Studying at Grenfell has exposed me to diverse experiences and a wide range of subjects and fields. I am now working in research areas that I did not know existed or that I would be interested in.”